Chris Evans’s Best Photos From His Instagram and Twitter

For an A-list star, Chris Evans is pretty active on social media, and fans thank him for it. The actor is in some of the biggest movies of his era and he has seen the full range of celebrity experiences from intense adoration to heavy controversy. Through it all, he has not stopped hopping online to share his personal life and chat with fans from time to time.
Evans is pretty active on both Instagram and Twitter, though he clearly goes through phases with the apps like anyone else. He posts photos of his dog, Dodger, selfies with his famous friends and idle commentary on his day-to-day life including sports, entertainment and politics. The actor seems to make all of these posts himself with no team of publicists to help, and he has definitely cultivated a very genuine persona that fans love. In fact, fans are sometimes protective of Evans, fearful that a few bad apples will scare the star off of social media like so many others in his industry.
Die-hard fans have always circled around Evans’ social media presence, although he really drew in the followers when he and other Avengers stars began posting behind-the-scenes snapshots online. Evans, Mark Ruffalo and a select few others shared selfies, videos and other glimpses with Marvel fans starting around 2018, with the release of Avengers: Infinity War.
Evans is also open about his family life, posting frequent tributes to his parents and siblings, and pet-lovers cannot get enough of his dog, Dodger. All in all, Evan’s social media output has been pretty wholesome with just a few exceptions. Here is a look at some of his biggest hits.
On Your Left
Filming in DC pic.twitter.com/icSQRVc3Zj— Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) May 16, 2013
Evans’ posts from movie sets gain a lot of significance after the fact when fans see the scenes he filmed there. In this case, his scenes in Washington D.C. from Captain America: Winter Soldier hit hard.
Chadwick Boseman Tribute
I’m absolutely devastated. This is beyond heartbreaking.— Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) August 29, 2020
Chadwick was special. A true original. He was a deeply committed and constantly curious artist. He had so much amazing work still left to create. I’m endlessly grateful for our friendship. Rest in power, King💙 pic.twitter.com/oBERXlw66Z
Evans was one of many people to post a heartfelt tribute to his Marvel co-star Chadwick Boseman when he passed away in 2020.
Family Throwbacks
Through siblings we practice trust, compassion, loyalty, creativity and love. I spent every waking second with mine creating the memories that I cherish above all others. Happy #NationalSiblingsDay to my first best friends 💙 pic.twitter.com/aeH89614Ya— Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) April 10, 2019
Evans is never shy in sharing his personal life, giving his social media posts a very human touch.
USO Tour
Thank you to the brave men and women who risk it all #VeteransDay pic.twitter.com/sADAn82RfN— Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) November 11, 2019
A #tbt to my USO tour with Scarlett. If you knew how loud this plane was, you’d be very impressed with my sleeping skills. pic.twitter.com/UcO3EtxNSV— Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) May 16, 2019
After portraying a patriotic super-soldier for nearly a decade in the MCU, it’s no surprise that Evans became close with the men and women of the U.S. Military in person.
Avengers’ Birthdays
Happy birthday to one of my absolute favorites! Love you 3000, @RobertDowneyJr pic.twitter.com/xkJmOivAdw— Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) April 4, 2020
Happy Birthday to another favorite of mine, Paul Rudd!! Enjoy celebrating the 21st anniversary of your 30th birthday(since that’s clearly the year you stopped aging)!! pic.twitter.com/uf3S9vTVyZ— Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) April 6, 2020
Evans social media posts are some of the best evidence fans have that the Avengers cast members are all friends in real life. Like a true friend, he is always there with a candid birthday shout-out.
Selfies with Dodger
Happy #InternationalDogDay pic.twitter.com/5zODV5AWq5— Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) August 26, 2019
Kinda stole Dodger’s color scheme on set today. pic.twitter.com/4RNSWvac5N— Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) December 4, 2018
Pictures of Evans and Dodger could be a list all their own. The actor is as dedicated to his dog as anyone on social media, yet he never fails to get an outpouring of likes from fans.
Self-Effacing
Loving all the birthday wishes!! This is my gift in return— Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) June 13, 2019
Last of the #TBT headshots
This is the crown jewel
In case you were wondering, yes, that IS a velour, Sean John track suit
It’s amazing I’m even alive given my knack for making the absolute worst decisions imaginable pic.twitter.com/uMmaEHAygo
“Sleeves?? Nah, bro. Fuck that noise.”— Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) June 6, 2019
Another headshot slam dunk during my late 90’s quest to corner the ‘asshole’ market. #TBT pic.twitter.com/yGwKdqEMtY
Evans’ self-effacing humor might seem counter-intuitive for an A-list star like him. He is never shy about poking fun at himself online.
Behind-the-Scenes
Halfway there pic.twitter.com/frBsW4x4hQ— Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) May 10, 2019
There’s so much to love in this little clip:— Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) May 12, 2019
-Danai dancing
-Tessa laughing
-Mark having no clue what’s happening
-Renner being Renner
-Rudd being Rudd pic.twitter.com/T8b6V1Xsp9
https://t.co/GsVI3hoB7x pic.twitter.com/CfNXwNPbH6— Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) June 6, 2019
Finally, for many fans the real heart of Evans’ social media posts are the glimpses we get behind the scenes on some of the biggest movies being made today.