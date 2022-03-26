Chris Evans’s Best Photos From His Instagram and Twitter

For an A-list star, Chris Evans is pretty active on social media, and fans thank him for it. The actor is in some of the biggest movies of his era and he has seen the full range of celebrity experiences from intense adoration to heavy controversy. Through it all, he has not stopped hopping online to share his personal life and chat with fans from time to time.

Evans is pretty active on both Instagram and Twitter, though he clearly goes through phases with the apps like anyone else. He posts photos of his dog, Dodger, selfies with his famous friends and idle commentary on his day-to-day life including sports, entertainment and politics. The actor seems to make all of these posts himself with no team of publicists to help, and he has definitely cultivated a very genuine persona that fans love. In fact, fans are sometimes protective of Evans, fearful that a few bad apples will scare the star off of social media like so many others in his industry.

View this post on Instagram He knows his angles A post shared by Chris Evans (@chrisevans) on Sep 9, 2020 at 5:24am PDT

Die-hard fans have always circled around Evans’ social media presence, although he really drew in the followers when he and other Avengers stars began posting behind-the-scenes snapshots online. Evans, Mark Ruffalo and a select few others shared selfies, videos and other glimpses with Marvel fans starting around 2018, with the release of Avengers: Infinity War.

Evans is also open about his family life, posting frequent tributes to his parents and siblings, and pet-lovers cannot get enough of his dog, Dodger. All in all, Evan’s social media output has been pretty wholesome with just a few exceptions. Here is a look at some of his biggest hits.

On Your Left

Filming in DC pic.twitter.com/icSQRVc3Zj — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) May 16, 2013

Evans’ posts from movie sets gain a lot of significance after the fact when fans see the scenes he filmed there. In this case, his scenes in Washington D.C. from Captain America: Winter Soldier hit hard.

Chadwick Boseman Tribute

I’m absolutely devastated. This is beyond heartbreaking.



Chadwick was special. A true original. He was a deeply committed and constantly curious artist. He had so much amazing work still left to create. I’m endlessly grateful for our friendship. Rest in power, King💙 pic.twitter.com/oBERXlw66Z — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) August 29, 2020

Evans was one of many people to post a heartfelt tribute to his Marvel co-star Chadwick Boseman when he passed away in 2020.

Family Throwbacks

View this post on Instagram Happy Mother’s Day!!♥️ A post shared by Chris Evans (@chrisevans) on May 10, 2020 at 2:27pm PDT

Through siblings we practice trust, compassion, loyalty, creativity and love. I spent every waking second with mine creating the memories that I cherish above all others. Happy #NationalSiblingsDay to my first best friends 💙 pic.twitter.com/aeH89614Ya — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) April 10, 2019

Evans is never shy in sharing his personal life, giving his social media posts a very human touch.

USO Tour

Thank you to the brave men and women who risk it all #VeteransDay pic.twitter.com/sADAn82RfN — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) November 11, 2019

A #tbt to my USO tour with Scarlett. If you knew how loud this plane was, you’d be very impressed with my sleeping skills. pic.twitter.com/UcO3EtxNSV — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) May 16, 2019

After portraying a patriotic super-soldier for nearly a decade in the MCU, it’s no surprise that Evans became close with the men and women of the U.S. Military in person.

Avengers’ Birthdays

Happy birthday to one of my absolute favorites! Love you 3000, @RobertDowneyJr pic.twitter.com/xkJmOivAdw — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) April 4, 2020

Happy Birthday to another favorite of mine, Paul Rudd!! Enjoy celebrating the 21st anniversary of your 30th birthday(since that’s clearly the year you stopped aging)!! pic.twitter.com/uf3S9vTVyZ — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) April 6, 2020

Evans social media posts are some of the best evidence fans have that the Avengers cast members are all friends in real life. Like a true friend, he is always there with a candid birthday shout-out.

Selfies with Dodger

Kinda stole Dodger’s color scheme on set today. pic.twitter.com/4RNSWvac5N — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) December 4, 2018

Pictures of Evans and Dodger could be a list all their own. The actor is as dedicated to his dog as anyone on social media, yet he never fails to get an outpouring of likes from fans.

Self-Effacing

Loving all the birthday wishes!! This is my gift in return



Last of the #TBT headshots



This is the crown jewel



In case you were wondering, yes, that IS a velour, Sean John track suit



It’s amazing I’m even alive given my knack for making the absolute worst decisions imaginable pic.twitter.com/uMmaEHAygo — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) June 13, 2019

“Sleeves?? Nah, bro. Fuck that noise.”

Another headshot slam dunk during my late 90’s quest to corner the ‘asshole’ market. #TBT pic.twitter.com/yGwKdqEMtY — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) June 6, 2019

Evans’ self-effacing humor might seem counter-intuitive for an A-list star like him. He is never shy about poking fun at himself online.

Behind-the-Scenes

There’s so much to love in this little clip:

-Danai dancing

-Tessa laughing

-Mark having no clue what’s happening

-Renner being Renner

-Rudd being Rudd pic.twitter.com/T8b6V1Xsp9 — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) May 12, 2019

Finally, for many fans the real heart of Evans’ social media posts are the glimpses we get behind the scenes on some of the biggest movies being made today.