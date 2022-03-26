Celebrity

Chris Evans’s Best Photos From His Instagram and Twitter

By

chris-evans-2-20101123.jpg

For an A-list star, Chris Evans is pretty active on social media, and fans thank him for it. The actor is in some of the biggest movies of his era and he has seen the full range of celebrity experiences from intense adoration to heavy controversy. Through it all, he has not stopped hopping online to share his personal life and chat with fans from time to time.

Evans is pretty active on both Instagram and Twitter, though he clearly goes through phases with the apps like anyone else. He posts photos of his dog, Dodger, selfies with his famous friends and idle commentary on his day-to-day life including sports, entertainment and politics. The actor seems to make all of these posts himself with no team of publicists to help, and he has definitely cultivated a very genuine persona that fans love. In fact, fans are sometimes protective of Evans, fearful that a few bad apples will scare the star off of social media like so many others in his industry.

View this post on Instagram

He knows his angles

A post shared by Chris Evans (@chrisevans) on

Die-hard fans have always circled around Evans’ social media presence, although he really drew in the followers when he and other Avengers stars began posting behind-the-scenes snapshots online. Evans, Mark Ruffalo and a select few others shared selfies, videos and other glimpses with Marvel fans starting around 2018, with the release of Avengers: Infinity War.

Evans is also open about his family life, posting frequent tributes to his parents and siblings, and pet-lovers cannot get enough of his dog, Dodger. All in all, Evan’s social media output has been pretty wholesome with just a few exceptions. Here is a look at some of his biggest hits.

On Your Left

Evans’ posts from movie sets gain a lot of significance after the fact when fans see the scenes he filmed there. In this case, his scenes in Washington D.C. from Captain America: Winter Soldier hit hard.

Chadwick Boseman Tribute

Evans was one of many people to post a heartfelt tribute to his Marvel co-star Chadwick Boseman when he passed away in 2020.

Family Throwbacks

View this post on Instagram

Happy Mother’s Day!!♥️

A post shared by Chris Evans (@chrisevans) on

Evans is never shy in sharing his personal life, giving his social media posts a very human touch.

USO Tour

After portraying a patriotic super-soldier for nearly a decade in the MCU, it’s no surprise that Evans became close with the men and women of the U.S. Military in person.

Avengers’ Birthdays

Evans social media posts are some of the best evidence fans have that the Avengers cast members are all friends in real life. Like a true friend, he is always there with a candid birthday shout-out.

Selfies with Dodger

Pictures of Evans and Dodger could be a list all their own. The actor is as dedicated to his dog as anyone on social media, yet he never fails to get an outpouring of likes from fans.

Self-Effacing

Evans’ self-effacing humor might seem counter-intuitive for an A-list star like him. He is never shy about poking fun at himself online.

Behind-the-Scenes

Finally, for many fans the real heart of Evans’ social media posts are the glimpses we get behind the scenes on some of the biggest movies being made today.

