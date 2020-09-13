Chris Evans Fans Are Swapping out His Explicit Image in Hilarious Camera Roll Meme

Chris Evans accidentally posted an explicit image of a man's penis on Saturday, and fan chatter has been pretty constant since. Luckily for Evans, many fans aren't sharing the photo, which many assume shows the Avengers and Defending Jacob actor. Some have gotten creative to stop the spread of the viral shot, and some are just having some fun.

While some people are opting to flood Twitter with pictures of Evans' dog, others are altering the original upload in question. The still in question — a screenshot of Evans' iPhone Camera Roll captured from a screen recording Evans shared to his Instagram Story — depicts male genitalia in one square. Fans have covered up the section in question with other images and are passing them off as the original. They express their "surprise" that the 39-year-old star would save a photo of whatever their subject of choice is. Many fandoms (especially K-pop fans) have latched on to this meme format to pretend Evans is endorsing their favorite musicians, actors or weird fan art. Scroll through to see some of the memes.