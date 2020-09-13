Chris Evans Fans Are Swapping out His Explicit Image in Hilarious Camera Roll Meme
Chris Evans accidentally posted an explicit image of a man's penis on Saturday, and fan chatter has been pretty constant since. Luckily for Evans, many fans aren't sharing the photo, which many assume shows the Avengers and Defending Jacob actor. Some have gotten creative to stop the spread of the viral shot, and some are just having some fun.
While some people are opting to flood Twitter with pictures of Evans' dog, others are altering the original upload in question. The still in question — a screenshot of Evans' iPhone Camera Roll captured from a screen recording Evans shared to his Instagram Story — depicts male genitalia in one square. Fans have covered up the section in question with other images and are passing them off as the original. They express their "surprise" that the 39-year-old star would save a photo of whatever their subject of choice is. Many fandoms (especially K-pop fans) have latched on to this meme format to pretend Evans is endorsing their favorite musicians, actors or weird fan art. Scroll through to see some of the memes.
OMG CHRIS EVANS HAS A TAEMIN PIC IN HIS CAMERA ROLL pic.twitter.com/HrJAPN24NG— ѕerα • criminal (@taemjiu) September 13, 2020
Why does Chris Evans have Black Suit Superman in his camera roll? 💀💀💀 pic.twitter.com/onxEmZ8wMq— Mercury #GBTZ (@theSNYDERVERSE) September 12, 2020
BUT CAN SOMEONE PLS EXPLAIN WHY CHRIS EVANS HAS DYNAMITE #1 BILLBOARD HOT 100 CHART ON HIS CAMERA ROLL? pic.twitter.com/vFFGZyLpi9— anna ⁷ ʲⁱᵐⁱⁿ ⟭⟬ ²⁰⁰⁹⁰¹ (@nyohoh1) September 12, 2020
Omg is this Folklore in chris evans camera roll ?? pic.twitter.com/RcwWgSGVrT— Yuqi (@txls_N) September 12, 2020
tell me why #ChrisEvans has THAT pic in his camera roll 👀 pic.twitter.com/nyufuci2pF— 🌻arwen🌻 (@avatar_kyoshi__) September 12, 2020
CAN SOMEONE PLEASE EXPLAIN WHY TF CHRIS EVANS HAS A JENNIE PIC SAVED ON HIS CAMERA ROLL?;$/&:& WTFF pic.twitter.com/p4ECOIvl8h— riri¹⁹⁹⁶ (@jennsruby) September 12, 2020
omg i woke up and chris evans has a pic of cory michael smith looking fucking dumb as on his camera roll ??? holy shit pic.twitter.com/arnW07U1Ei— mommy (@cor_yfacts) September 13, 2020