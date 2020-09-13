Chris Evans Fans Share Photos of His Dog Dodger to Combat Explicit Photo Leak
Chris Evans is dealing with an embarrassing online moment, but fans are coming to his aide! Evans accidentally shared an explicit photo of himself to his Instagram Story on Saturday, with a thumbnail of the picture popping up in his camera roll. As the photo began to spread on social media, fans felt bad for the 39-year-old actor and began to fill up Twitter feeds with another type of picture instead.
If you search "Chris Evans" on Twitter, fans of seeing the image have been depleted thanks to many fans posting images of the star with his dog, Dodger. Evans famously adopted the sweet pup — a mixed-breed boxer — after filming a scene in a dog shelter for 2017's Gifted. Every since he saw Dodger on set that day, they have been inseparable, with the Captain America actor sharing plenty of adorable online moments. Scroll through to see some sweet pictures of Evans and his pup.
pictures of chris evans with his dog dodger to cleanse your timeline pic.twitter.com/TYhrTSFAnX— chris evans archive (@cevansarchive) September 12, 2020
Just gonna leave this pic of Chris Evans and his dog here. Respect his privacy. #ChrisEvans pic.twitter.com/uSD80Ykiw7— Leah (@letinaudience) September 12, 2020
Chris Evans being the cutest dog dad. pic.twitter.com/GNderQosn9— Sílvia (@JustMe_Silvia) September 12, 2020
Chris Evans is trending because of Dodger, look at how cute his dog is 🥺💕 pic.twitter.com/z7OKM13o25— Hannah C (@HCasterSugar) September 13, 2020
chris evans meeting dodger for the first time is the softest thing ever pic.twitter.com/XthxjOnZKj— nick* * (@mcusucks) September 12, 2020
This is Chris Evans and his dog.— 夜喵Hayama💚💚💚 (@Wendy_Waqic) September 13, 2020
Wishing everyone a great day! pic.twitter.com/cH1FKc480v
Chris Evans has this great dog. His name is Dodger, yall should look at these photos of Dodger pic.twitter.com/qWHmgtlbNe— k♡ (@cevanssugar) September 12, 2020
can I please get more pictures of Chris Evans with his dog bc I want them more🥺🥺 pic.twitter.com/XAmlioF0bs— SHIFTING TO MY OLD ACCOUNT SOON (@kxtysstriangle) September 13, 2020
friendly reminder: this is who chris evans is; he respects women, helps them with their dresses, helps them onto stage. he adopted a shelter dog, a dog in need of a happy home. all chris evans leaked was his golden heart. pic.twitter.com/Y2jcTDWNZI— neve (@evanslovebot) September 13, 2020