Chris Evans Fans Share Photos of His Dog Dodger to Combat Explicit Photo Leak

Chris Evans is dealing with an embarrassing online moment, but fans are coming to his aide! Evans accidentally shared an explicit photo of himself to his Instagram Story on Saturday, with a thumbnail of the picture popping up in his camera roll. As the photo began to spread on social media, fans felt bad for the 39-year-old actor and began to fill up Twitter feeds with another type of picture instead.

If you search "Chris Evans" on Twitter, fans of seeing the image have been depleted thanks to many fans posting images of the star with his dog, Dodger. Evans famously adopted the sweet pup — a mixed-breed boxer — after filming a scene in a dog shelter for 2017's Gifted. Every since he saw Dodger on set that day, they have been inseparable, with the Captain America actor sharing plenty of adorable online moments. Scroll through to see some sweet pictures of Evans and his pup.