Chris Evans' 'Avengers' Co-Star Mark Ruffalo Reveals 'Silver Lining' Over Accidental Photo Leak

In case you missed it, Chris Evans' fans were sent into a tizzy recently following an accidental photo leak on the star's behalf. The Captain America actor allegedly shared a screenshot of his photo library with fans, which included thumbnails of his recently saved photos that included a photo of himself with the caption "Guard that p—" and another that appeared to show male genitalia. While the post was quickly deleted, screenshots of the post have since made the rounds online, with many fans weighing in on the matter on social media. In light of this news, Evans' Avengers co-star Mark Ruffalo took to Twitter in order to share the "silver lining" about the situation.

On Twitter, Ruffalo tagged Evans in order to let him know that he shouldn't feel embarrassed about the matter. Ruffalo, who been outspoken about his feelings on the current political administration, told his co-star that there isn't anything that he could do to really embarrass himself while President Donald Trump is in office. He even noted that this is the "silver lining" about the whole thing, as Trump and his administration are constantly under fire for a variety of issues. Not only does his tweet come amidst this interesting news concerning Evans, but it also comes amidst the presidential election cycle. Over the past several years, Ruffalo has been open with his criticisms for Trump's administration and frequently shares messages regarding progressive causes on social media.

.@ChrisEvans Bro, while Trump is in office there is NOTHING you could possibly do to embarrass yourself. See... silver lining. — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) September 13, 2020

Back in 2018, Ruffalo attended an alternative event to President Trump's State of the Union Address along with a slew of other high-profile figures. According to PEOPLE, the event was aimed at uniting activists, artists, and leaders of the resistance movement as they vowed to help the Democrats take back the House in the midterm election. The actor subsequently spoke to the publication in order to share why it was so important for him to be a part of it. "In essence, it’s a better reflection of our state of the union based on a more populist point of view, based on the people’s point of view," Ruffalo explained at the time. "I think it’s important because we have a president who has a difficult time with the truth, who has a radical, divisive agenda, and spends an enormous amount of time focusing on the negative and hopelessness and despair.”