Chris Evans' Photo Leak Also Showed Wild Meme of Himself Saved to His Camera Roll

Chris Evans caused quite a stir online Saturday after accidentally posting a photo that many claim to be a nude picture of the actor. There is no way to verify if the image in question is really the Captain America star, there is another portion that is easy to confirm.

On the camera roll with the revealing photo and several others, a photo fo Evans with the words "Guard That P—y" on the bottom. Fans have weighed in on the meme by this point, launching it into viral territory that usually doesn't happen with an existing meme.

The leak sent social media into a fit, with some sharing the photo and others doing their best to defend the 39-year-old actor by sharing wholesome images. Others took the entire situation far more seriously.

"Everyone talking about chris evans leaking his own nudes needs to really not spread that video around," one fan posted. "You're violating his privacy after he realized and deleted it. yall really need to not spread that around."

"Completely don't care about Chris Evans being nude, he's a complete mensch and lovely," another fan cheerfully added. Evans' biggest issue seemed to be that the "leak" dropped during a time when the news was slow, leaving the Avengers actor to speed it up for many.

It also brought some spotlight on Evans' relationships, including his rumored current romance with Baby Driver's Lily James. Evans and James were photographed on a pair of dates in London, sparking the dating gossip. The actor opened up about his relationship status with Esquire in 2017 (via Us Weekly).

"There's a certain shared life experience that is tough for someone else who's not in this industry to kind of wrap their head around," Evans told the outlet. "Letting someone go to work with someone for three months and they won't see them. It really, it certainly puts the relationship to the test."

Evans previously dated SNL alum Jenny Slate in 2018 and was connected to actresses like Jessica Biel and Minka Kelly. Outside of deleting the post in question, Evans has not commented on the leak. Us Weekly noted that they had reached out to his representatives for comment.