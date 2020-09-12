Chris Evans Fans Can't Get Over the Explicit Meme of Himself in His Camera Roll
Saturday afternoon, Twitter users were stunned to discover that actor Chris Evans had allegedly accidentally leaked a nude photo — possibly of himself — in a group of thumbnails. Among the photos included were a photo of male genitalia and a meme of Evans with the text, "guard that p—." The photos were quickly deleted, but Twitter users captured screenshots.
While the alleged nude drew a lot of attention, the meme became more of a talking point. Fans wanted to know why Evans allegedly had a photo of himself with the explicit message. Some thought that the meme was hilarious while others expressed the opinion that it was slightly offensive. The conversations continued on social media as more people learned about the alleged leak and responded. The incident quickly turned into a joke for many people on social media.
not saying I'm more interested in that Chris Evans saves memes of himself, but it is more interesting— chemtrails, but good this time (@voellig) September 12, 2020
genuine survey: how could one use this meme and why does chris evans have it in his camera roll?
(@polca_013 and I are very confused) pic.twitter.com/VGDT9xpzAD— ila ☀️🌖 (@taynewhell) September 12, 2020
I CANT GET OVER CHRIS EVANS LEAKING HIS OWN NUDES AND HAVING A MEME THAT SAYS “ guard that pussy” pic.twitter.com/n2qqjoWtsn— ً jennaᵇˡᵐ🦇 (@deviIsknight) September 12, 2020
anyway i hope chris evans is okay, the memes are funny but i would still die for this man pic.twitter.com/Bf6vYftEkG— matt. (@stevncrain) September 12, 2020
Everyone wondering why Chris Evans has a meme of himself in his camera roll.....if I were famous that is exclusively what my camera roll would be— 🔫alex (@calcsme) September 12, 2020
Chris Evans having this meme in his phone is a big "Celebrities: They're Just Like Us" moment pic.twitter.com/Qctkz7KUpZ— bee 🦋 (@raisydidleys) September 12, 2020
yeah chris evans literally broke the internet,, why did he have this meme tho ksjfkdskhdks pic.twitter.com/1r2f0dZoWW— ches (@stroberitsukki) September 12, 2020
chris evans having memes of himself saved on his phone is definitely something i can relate to— veronica (@kyIoveron) September 12, 2020
i'm just gonna assume that chris evans meme was something he was going to send to his marvel group chat or it was sent to him— x (@holybarness) September 12, 2020
I want this chris evans meme tattooed on my forehead pic.twitter.com/wnwSQ4d2a6— Bal⁷ (@seokiesbal) September 12, 2020
chris evans saving cringe chris evans memes and making fun of them is more interesting than his nudes leaking ngl— m’ guarding that pussy (@ADAMFlLMS) September 12, 2020
the way my tl is literally just that chris evans meme— ☀️ (@sanasminatozaki) September 12, 2020
chris evans using a meme of himself when sexting… i’m going with that narrative— b (@moejisha) September 12, 2020
chris evans gonna feel some relieved when he comes online and sees we arent worried about the nudes, but instead we are worried about the meme of himself he has saved— bebe (@NOTWARRIORSCTH) September 12, 2020
Twitter: “Hey Chris do you want explain the leak, more importantly the “guard that pussy” meme of yourself in your camera roll?
Chris Evans: pic.twitter.com/UyER4aBbzq— CaesarTheGreat (@CaesarTheGreatG) September 12, 2020
nobody:
chris evans' instagram stories: pic.twitter.com/nZXK3jtBJO— snehal (@zuckerdoodle) September 12, 2020