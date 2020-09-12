Chris Evans Fans Can't Get Over the Explicit Meme of Himself in His Camera Roll

Saturday afternoon, Twitter users were stunned to discover that actor Chris Evans had allegedly accidentally leaked a nude photo — possibly of himself — in a group of thumbnails. Among the photos included were a photo of male genitalia and a meme of Evans with the text, "guard that p—." The photos were quickly deleted, but Twitter users captured screenshots.

While the alleged nude drew a lot of attention, the meme became more of a talking point. Fans wanted to know why Evans allegedly had a photo of himself with the explicit message. Some thought that the meme was hilarious while others expressed the opinion that it was slightly offensive. The conversations continued on social media as more people learned about the alleged leak and responded. The incident quickly turned into a joke for many people on social media.