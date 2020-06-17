Chris D'Elia: 'You' Star and Comedian's Misconduct and Grooming Allegations Spark More Reported Accusations

Comedian Chris D'Elia is facing new allegations of sexual misconduct of underage girls and young women. Shortly after a Twitter user going by the name Simone Rossi came forward Tuesday night with accusations that D'Elia — who starred as sexual predator and stand-up comedian Henderson in the popular Netflix series You — groomed her, dozens of other women came forward with similar stories. In the initial accusations, Rossi shared a screenshot of her alleged interactions with D'Elia in 2014 when she was just 16, in which D'Elia asked her for pictures and asked her to meet up so that they could "make out." Rossi said that the comedian "used the power imbalance between us to his advantage" and said that she believed she was "being groomed by a stand up comedian twice" her age. Rossi went on to note that she was "definitely not the only underage girl he did this to," and not long after, dozens of other women came forward. Sharing their own stories on Twitter, many women recounted similar experiences to what Rossi described. Taking place when they were underage or young adults, many of the women said their interactions with D'Elia began after attending one of his shows, with D'Elia direct messaging them or texting them. He allegedly often asked for nude images of the girls and, in some instances, asked if they could "make out." D'Elia has not responded to the accusations. Keep scrolling to see the new allegations against D'Elia now coming to light.

this may as well have been the exact email exchange between @chrisdelia and myself days after i turned 18 and went to his show. he now has me blocked on both twitter and instagram. the only reason i didn't go is because i had started dating someone. https://t.co/a2cpMYAnFa pic.twitter.com/yQX9jn9r7m — Han (@hannahislegit) June 17, 2020 Replying to Rossi's thread, another Twitter user said that "this may as well have been the exact email exchange" she had with D'Elia just "days after I turned 18 and went to his show." The Twitter user, who goes by Han on her account, explained that she thought their interactions were "weird but not 'wrong' because i was 18." She said that only "up until recently," she thought "it was completely normal." She said that like other young women now bringing forward accusations against the comedian, D'Elia has her blocked on social media.

Alright y'all, I went back to my 2011 Facebook messenger and found the DMs from Chris D'Elia being creepy and persistent to me when I was 17 (more in thread) pic.twitter.com/mGr0IikcJT — Abby Grills (@AGrillz) June 17, 2020 pic.twitter.com/noUteZlmiw — Abby Grills (@AGrillz) June 17, 2020

Chris D'Elia receipt from 2014 when I was 19. I remember tweeting something about how funny I thought one of his routines was & then I got this. ANYWAY. It led to incessant and creepy communication from him asking me to go to his hotel room every time he came to my city. (1/5) pic.twitter.com/mfLeqy8i2l — Emily (@emily_bernie) June 17, 2020 In another alleged incident stemming from 2014, one Twitter user recalled D'Elia's "incessant and creepy communication" after she tweeted about him. According to the user, who was 19 at the time, the comedian would text and email her and also communicate with her via "his burner Snapchat that he used under a pseudonym." Between 2014 and 2019, D'Elia allegedly made repeated attempts for her to come over. He called her a "f–ing tease" and a "b–" when she replied to a story he shared to his Snapchat of his "iced out chains." The Twitter user said that D'Elia is not only "a pervert but he's a f–ing mean and nasty person who clearly gets high off abusing his name and power."

while everyone is saying fuck @chrisdelia let's not forget my senior year when he slid in my insta dms and asked me to hang after a show MONTHS in advance, would only message me through insta pics and a text now account and blocked me when i said i couldn't meet up pic.twitter.com/OygHDRMD0h — lodz (@lodeeezy) June 17, 2020 Several other Twitter users reported similar incidents with D'Elia, including one young woman who claimed the comedian "slid in my insta dms and asked me to hang after a show MONTHS in advance" during her senior year of college in 2019. The young woman explained that at first she was excited when D'Elia messaged her, as she was "a huge fan," but D'Elia's messages "turned really creepy" fast. According to the user, D'Elia would ask her if she "wanted to come play." She called his messages "super unsettling" and explained that she was afraid to come forward until she saw other woman recounting their own experiences with D'Elia. D'Elia, she said, eventually blocked her.

i literally just had a friend yesterday telling me her story of how @chrisdelia exchanges snaps w her and hounded her for nudes and to fly out to see him while she was 17. she had pictures of her at highschool events on her IG when he followed her. fucking shame. pic.twitter.com/tYINyUEyVy — Mat (@mattekinzz) June 17, 2020 pic.twitter.com/rUVpz9u5Af — Mat (@mattekinzz) June 17, 2020

This is crazy bc I've literally had this sent to me about Chris Delia as well https://t.co/o05YWjIUqo pic.twitter.com/qbYQ7mIK6Z — SheRatesDogs (@SheRatesDogs) June 17, 2020 Another Twitter user began a thread of accusations against D'Elia after receiving an "endless" number of direct messages from young women recounting their experiences with the actor. In the thread, one young woman said that D'Elia asked her friend to "come back to his hotel room later to 'cuddle' with him," while another accused the comedian of having "solicited nudes off me when I was 17." Another person accused D'Elia of using nude photographs to blackmail her friend when she was 18. Several people said that D'Elia had offered to fly them to Los Angeles "to hook up."