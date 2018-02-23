Chevy Chase Says He Was Attacked in Road Rage Incident

Chevy Chase says he was attacked in a road rage incident earlier this month, and landed on the ground in the scuffle.

According to a police report obtained by TMZ, the comedy icon was on New York‘s Governor Mario M. Cuomo Bridge on Feb. 9 when a driver in a black pickup truck cut him off. He told police he thought the other driver hit his car and wanted the driver to stop. He followed the pickup truck and flashed his highbeams until the driver pulled over.

The 74-year-old Chase learned there was no damage to either vehicle, but he still wanted to give the driver a good talking to about his “reckless driving.” One of the three people in the car flipped him off, Chase told police.

“If I were a lot younger, I’d bust your nose,” Chase told the men in the car, according to the police report.

One of them left the truck and kicked Chase in the shoulder, knocking him to the ground. The pickup driver told police Chase threw the first punch and the kicker was just trying to block Chase.

The kicker was cited for second degree harassment with physical contact. Police said there was a witness who pulled over to help Chase.

The kicker, 22-year-old Michael Landrio, told The New York Post he thought Chase deserved to be kicked. According to him, Landrio’s friend apologized to Chase when he approached their truck. Landrio said Chase screamed, “You know who the f— I am?”

“Then he started cursing at me for no reason and said, ‘I am going to ruin your lives!’ I said, ‘F— you!’” Landrio told the Post. “Then he yanks open their car door and yells, ‘I’m going to punch you in the nose’ and he came after me and had his hands in my face. I said, ‘Get the f— away from me!’”

Landrio said Chase tried to punch him and missed. He then kicked the actor, who fell to the ground.

“I closed my car door and locked it but he was still trying to get in at me when a nurse and an off-duty cop escorted him away,” Landrio said. “I didn’t know who he was — I was just trying to defend myself. He was physically trying to harm me.”

The police officer at the scene told him who the man was, and Landrio still had to Google Chase because, “He didn’t look like he looked when he made his movies.”

Landrio told the Post he hopes to have a career in law enforcement.

Chase will next be seen in the Netflix movie The Last Laugh with Richard Dreyfuss. He was last seen on TV in a Hot in Cleveland episode and NBC’s Community.

Photo credit: Facebook/ NBC