Talinda Bennington Lampoons Major Media Outlet for Publishing Late Husband’s Autopsy Retractions

Chester Bennington’s widow, Talinda, is not holding back her disdain for TMZ after the news organization published retracted details from her late husband’s autopsy.

Talinda took to Twitter to unleash a storm of angry tweets at the media outlet after the L.A. County Coroner’s Office “paraphrased” her words to TMZ, who she called “scumbag filth.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

In TMZ’s report on Bennington’s autopsy, the publication included information about a previous suicide attempt by Bennington that Talinda asked the coroner to redact “to protect all the kids.” But when TMZ published the information anyway, she let the publication feel her wrath.

“Fun fact- When your husband dies by suicide, the LA County Coroner’s office will PARAPHRASE your private conversation with them to dramatize and sensationalize the story and then SCUMBAG FILTH like TMZ post it for the world to feast on. It was redacted to protect all the kids!!” she wrote on Twitter.

She added that she pulled her 11-year-old son out of school so that he wouldn’t learn of his father’s previous suicide attempt from his classmates, adding a special message for TMZ.

“And now I get to go pull my 11 yr old out of school- because all the kids can use their phones at lunch-to be the first to tell him what REALLY happened in Nov. Thanks again to SCUMBAG reporting. F— YOU TMZ,” she wrote.

She then tweeted a #F—YouTMZ hashtag that countless Bennington and Linkin Park fans joined in on. Many berated the media outlet’s tweet with the article link.

wow you have no respect for people’s lives. his children are going to see this! this should of been kept private and away from the public to see. how would you feel if you lost a loved one and personal details were appearing in articles made by the press? speechless. — Rachel (@rae_enma) December 6, 2017

Seriously! STOP!!!! This is unecessary information that anyone but his family needs to have. Let him rest in peace and allow his family the right to privacy!!!

RIP Chester 🙏 — ShannonC (@Cuzzie79) December 6, 2017

Shame on you!!

Leave this as private and let his family mourn in peace.

Chester’s children do not need to see this or be told this!

Take it down 😢 — Forest_kira90 (@Forest_Kira90) December 6, 2017

Talinda has since thanked her and Bennington’s fans for their support and honored Bennington’s life by sharing heartwarming photos and illustrations of the late singer.