Cher Goes off on Donald Trump Over Coronavirus Response: ‘I’m Beyond His Sell by Date’

As her Twitter followers are well aware, Cher has made her feelings about President Donald Trump known on more than a few occasions. Most recently, Cher has taken to social media to criticize the president’s response to the coronavirus pandemic. Specifically, her tweets address Trump’s comments about possibly “opening up” the country sooner rather than later amidst the social distancing measures currently in place.

On March 26, she directly addressed Trump by writing that she was confused about why he won’t “TEST FOR COVID-19 & SAVE OUR FAMILIES LIVES.” She went on to say that the federal government is responsible not only for providing tests for everyone who needs them but also for medical equipment that healthcare professionals need amidst this crisis. Her tweets come amidst a shortage of both coronavirus tests and necessary medical supplies across the country. Cher, 73, followed up that tweet with one focused on herself and her mother, Georgia Holt, 93, noting that they are both at a higher risk of the coronavirus because of their age.

Dispensable,Fodder For His InHumane Grist Mill.Well I HAVE Worked From1965 To 2020 & Perhaps I’m beyond HIS Sell By Date. As 4 Mom..all she does is make everybody Laugh..yes we’re Obviously The Ones Who should be sacrificed.For donald trumps Economy pic.twitter.com/C7fawORl9u — Cher (@cher) March 26, 2020

Cher’s message serves as a direct comment towards Trump’s hopes that the U.S. economy could “open” back up by Easter Sunday, a notion that many have been critical of. If the country does “open up” before the crisis is under better control, it could pose an enormous risk to individuals across the nation, especially those, such as Cher and her mother, who are at a higher risk of severe illness if they do test positive for the coronavirus.

“STATES BIDDING AGAINST ONE ANOTHER,USA BIDDING AGAINST OTHER COUNTRIES, BROKERS PRICE GOUGING, THESE DEATHS WILL BE LAID AT trump’s FEET.HE COULD CHANGE THIS WITH ONE WORD.HE CAN BUY ALL THE SUPPLIES NEEDED TO SAVE LIVES OF AMERICANS.WHY WONT HE,” Cher continued to write about the president. “RE-ELECTION[money],VS LIVES.”

On Tuesday, during a virtual Town Hall hosted by Fox News, Trump remarked that he “would love to have the country opened up, and just raring to go, by Easter.” Although, as CNBC noted, he later added, “I’m not sure that’s going to be the day.”

Following his comments, Dr. Anthony Fauci, an infectious disease expert, addressed the president’s hopes, per CNN.

“We just had a conversation with the president in the Oval Office, talking about, you could look at a date, but you’ve got to be very flexible on a literally day by day, week by week basis,” he said. “You need to evaluate the feasibility of what you’re trying to do. When you look at the country, obviously no one is going to want to tone down things when you see what’s going on in a place like New York City, that’s just good public health practice and common sense.”

“The country is a big country, and there are areas of the country… that we really need to know more about what the penetrance is there,” Fauci continued. “If we do the kind of testing we’re doing… and you find after a period of time that there are areas that are very different from other areas of the country, you may not want to essentially treat it as just one force for the entire country, but look at flexibility in different areas.”

Fauci also added that there may be a “misinterpretation” that “you’re just going to lift everything up.”

“That’s not going to happen,” he said. “It’s going to be looking at the data. And what we don’t have right now that we really do need is we need to know what’s going on in those areas of the country where there isn’t an obvious outbreak.”