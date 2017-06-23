‘Charmed’ Star Burns Ted Cruz In Tweet, Reactions Are Priceless

In what has turned out to be a hilarious achievement in Twittering, former Charmed star Alyssa Milano burned United States Senator Ted Cruz and people are going crazy over it.

It all started a couple days ago when Milano tweeted out a call for a group hug, and then told all her followers to “get in.” This, presumably, was in response to Democrat Jon Ossoff’s loss over a special election in Georgia.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Fast forward to today, Cruz, a Republican, seemingly not realizing what Milano was referring to, retweeted her and added, “We all need a hug!” He also tacked on a winking emoji.

Milano, not missing a beat, replied, “Not you, @tedcruz. You’re not invited.” Then she too added a winking emoji.

As you can imagine, people on Twitter lost it, and their reactions have been priceless.

One user wrote, “She showed you Who’s The Boss.”

“Burn. Walk away Ted, just walk away…,” quipped one of Milano’s followers.

Up Next: Wet Hot American Summer Brings On Alyssa Milano For Season 2

Another said, “Ted, reaching creep factor 1000 with the winky emoji.”

In fact, the “Creep” theme seemed to some up a lot in the Twitter responses, as someone else joked, “Is it just me or does the wink at the end of his tweet make it seem kinda creepy?”

That comment was followed up by a separate user with, “RIGHT? Ted Cruz is just inherently creepy in all he does.”

Still, many people opted to use gifs to express their awe at Milano’s shade-throwing.

At the end of it all, Alyssa politely extended an olive branch to Ted and tweeted him, “.@tedcruz but anytime you want to get together to talk about your duty to your constituents, I’d love to chat. People before party.”

More: Alyssa Milano Almost Had Winona Ryder’s Role In Beetlejuice