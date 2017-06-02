Charlie Sheen Reveals His New Girlfriend, Jules

Charlie Sheen is no longer a single man as he introduced his new girlfriend, Jools, on Thursday.

The former Two And A Half Men star posed for photographs with his date outside of an Italian restaurant called Giorgio Baldi, where the couple was celebrating his daughter Lola’s 12th birthday, according to Daily Mail.

“It’s my daughter’s birthday. She’s 12,” Sheen said to the cameras on the scene. “This is my girlfriend, that’s Jools. No one’s got a photo of us yet.”

At this time, it is unknown how old Jools is or how long she has been romantically linked to the 51-year-old actor.

Because he has been in the public eye for decades, Charlie Sheen’s tumultuous love life has been well documented. He has been married three times, with his first wife being Donna Peele. The two tied the knot back in 1995 but divorced the following year.

From 2002 to 2006, the Major League alum was married to model and actress Denise Richards. The two share two children together, Sam and Lola.

Sheen’s most recent marriage was to actress Brooke Mueller. They got hitched in 2008 with their relationship turning sour in 2011 when she got a restraining order against him. Before calling it quits, Sheen and Mueller also had two children.

Charlie Sheen also dated Brett Rossi, Bree Olson, and Georgia Jones in the past.

In November of 2015, Sheen revealed that he was diagnosed with HIV. Last month, the actor opened up about his struggles with the disease.

“[The drugs] kept me suppressed and alive,” he said, “but I struggled with a constant migraine and at times, borderline dementia.”

To remedy his illness, Sheen has turned to an experimental drug called PRO 140, which works as “an antibody to reduce or control the HIV viral load.”

“I’ve started to feel back to myself again and back in touch with all aspects of my life,” he said.

Since finding out that he was HIV positive several years ago, Sheen explained that his outlook on life has changed.

“When I was first diagnosed, I knew it wasn’t a death sentence but it was just a giant frickin’ bummer,” he said. “I accept the gift of being alive. I could run and hide from this whole thing and not be outspoken and honest and open about it, but I’ve chosen a path that’s the opposite.”