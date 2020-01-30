Charlie Hunnam Regrets His Comments About Marriage: ‘That Was Stupid to Say’

Charlie Hunnam has clarified some comments he made regarding his thoughts on marriage earlier this month. While doing a round of interviews for his current feature, The Gentlemen, Hunnam said he was “indifferent” to the idea of marriage. Speaking with Too Fab, the actor admitted he regretted his choice of words.

“You know what? That was a stupid thing to say,” Hunnam said, clarifying that his comments were made in an off-the-cuff way during one of several interviews he did with his Gentlemen co-stars Hugh Grant and Matthew McConaughey.

“That interview was just like a lot of banter, and Hugh was sort of bantering in a very superficial — not disingenuous — but not really speaking his personal truth. We’re all just bantering, and all of a sudden we’re bantering about one thing and I get asked my opinion about marriage. I just said something that doesn’t really reflect my true thoughts at all. It’s like being with your pals, sometimes not thinking. You’re not trying to articulate your sincere opinion about something, and then you see it in black and white.”

The comments were made during Andy Cohen‘s SiriusXM radio show when talking about his girlfriend of 13-plus years, Morgana McNelis. He said he was “sort of indifferent” to the idea of marrying her. “She does not say the same,” he added. “She’s very eager to get married. Yeah, so, I’ll do it because it’s important to her, but I don’t have any great romantic feelings towards it.”

Hunnam also confessed that McNelis was hurt by his remarks. “I really regretted saying that, cause I actually didn’t mean it at all. It was just, frankly, some stupid s— I said in the heat of the moment.”

“Listen, you spent 12 hours a day for three days doing interviews straight, you’re gonna say some stupid s—. Especially a guy like me that’s not that smart,” the Sons of Anarchy star added.

It turns out that the SiriusXM interview isn’t the only thing Hunnam would like to do all over again. During that same session with Cohen, he admitted the 2017 film King Arthur: Legend of the Sword was a “missed opportunity” for him and director Guy Ritchie. “A lot of things went wrong during that [shoot] and a lot of things that were out of our control,” he said, adding “I just don’t think we ended up matching the aspiration.”

The current collaboration between Hunnam and Ritchie, The Gentlemen, is playing in theaters now.