Charley Pride's Death From COVID-19 Devastates Country Fans
Saturday afternoon, the music world lost a legend. Country star Charley Pride passed away at the age of 86. His publicist, Jeremy Westby, confirmed the news and said that Pride had dealt with COVID-19 complications. His death is mere weeks after he received the Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award during the CMA Awards.
With the news that Pride passed away, country fans began mourning a legend. They talked about his greatest songs and his impact on the music industry. Others proclaimed that this death was only the latest example of a cruel year and that 2020 needs to immediately end. The comments continued as more people learned about Pride's death and posted tributes to him on social media.
Absolutely heartbreaking
Charley Pride was one of the biggest trailblazers in country music history and his impacts on diversity in genre are still being felt today. https://t.co/CNrNVtnHcI— Whiskey, Sports, and Music Man (@NJCowboy84) December 12, 2020
Damn. My grandmother absolutely loved Charley Pride and introduced me to his music. https://t.co/Nh9y0PnXQP— Janette Moser (@mjmoser711) December 12, 2020
Rest In Peace Charley Pride https://t.co/XdOoxC8r98— Robert Royal (@bartenderrob247) December 12, 2020
SO Sorry to hear to hear about CHARLEY PRIDE,,,,, RIP xo https://t.co/NIpgt7k3Rr— Lori Citero-Bunker (@lorilennon) December 12, 2020
I’m so heartbroken that one of my dearest and oldest friends, Charley Pride, has passed away. It’s even worse to know that he passed away from COVID-19. What a horrible, horrible virus. Charley, we will always love you. (1/2)— Dolly Parton (@DollyParton) December 12, 2020
Country music icon Charley Pride has passed away at the age of 86 years old. Pride was a trailblazer in the genre and was the first black person to win Entertainer of the Year at the CMA Awards.— Dolly Parton News (@PartonNews) December 12, 2020
Rest in power, Charley. We will always love you. ♥️ pic.twitter.com/hVbtVyj5if
Rest in peace, Charley Pride. pic.twitter.com/RQJJVDqyKH— Willie's Roadhouse (@SXMWillie) December 12, 2020
BREAKING! Charley Pride has passed due to complications with COVID-19. Charley’s contribution to Country Music was invaluable. He is a legend. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends and fans at this time 💔 pic.twitter.com/55XdKLkK4J— thenashnews (@thenashnews) December 12, 2020
Aww how sad. He was just honored a few weeks ago on the CMAs. RIP CHARLEY PRIDE!😢🙁— jackedup (@Jackedup7) December 12, 2020
RIP Charley Pride 🙏🏻💔— Nicole (@Nicolemarie5786) December 12, 2020
Rest In Peace, Charley Pride. You can Kiss the Angels Good Morning.— ⚖️ Heidi-President Biden & VP Kamala Harris 🐝🐝🐝 (@heidijerry) December 12, 2020
RIP Charley Pride.— Guy Smiley (@GuySmiley11) December 12, 2020
Saw Charley Pride sing at Harmon Killebrew’s funeral. It was beautiful.— Bob Baum (@BobBaum7) December 12, 2020
Come on 2020.. now Charley Pride..— clay ♿️ (@claygroehler) December 12, 2020
RIP Charley Pride. Is Anybody Going to San Antone is one of those songs I’d always lean on during a break-up, despite never actually dating a girl from San Antonio.— Will (@Sharkfinhat) December 12, 2020