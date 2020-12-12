Charley Pride's Death From COVID-19 Devastates Country Fans

Saturday afternoon, the music world lost a legend. Country star Charley Pride passed away at the age of 86. His publicist, Jeremy Westby, confirmed the news and said that Pride had dealt with COVID-19 complications. His death is mere weeks after he received the Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award during the CMA Awards.

With the news that Pride passed away, country fans began mourning a legend. They talked about his greatest songs and his impact on the music industry. Others proclaimed that this death was only the latest example of a cruel year and that 2020 needs to immediately end. The comments continued as more people learned about Pride's death and posted tributes to him on social media.