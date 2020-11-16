Charley Pride 'Enjoyed' Performing at the 2020 CMA Awards

✖

Charley Pride was honored with the Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award at the CMA Awards on Nov. 11, also taking the stage to perform his hit song "Kiss an Angel Good Mornin'." Speaking to media after his time on stage, Pride shared that he had "enjoyed" performing during the annual awards.

"I wouldn't say I was nervous, but I enjoyed it. It's not like on stage I'm just as comfortable as I can be, but I enjoyed it," he told PopCulture.com and other outlets, adding that he was also happy to see some of his longtime friends in the audience including Mickey Gilley and Johnny Lee. "But mostly too, I enjoyed being around some singers I've been around and some of my peers for so long," Pride said. "It was wonderful."

Pride added that he appreciates receiving the Lifetime Achievement Awards "so greatly." "I get asked a lot of times what award I like the best," he reflected. "I mean, I've got so many, it's like asking me what song do I like the best when I'm singing. And this is the truth. What song do I love the most is the one I'm singing at the moment? So that's it. I'm going to put this with all the other awards and everything and be happy about having them. And I hope I can get some more, if that's possible, but I didn't come into this business to try to win awards, but I'll sure take them."

Pride was named CMA Entertainer of the Year in 1971 and Male Vocalist of the Year in 1971 and 1972 among numerous other accolades, including inductions into the Grand Ole Opry and Country Music Hall of Fame.

The 86-year-old was joined during his performance by Jimmie Allen, who also presented him with the award four years after he spent his "last $100" to see Pride play at the 50th annual CMA Awards.

"Four years later, to be able to present him with the award and standing here next to him and have a song with him... you imagine one of the biggest dreams you have in accomplishing that, and that happened for me tonight," Allen said. "So it's just a privilege to, be with the guy that was so important in my life and making me feel comfortable in chasing this country music dream, knowing that, you know what, there's somebody looks like me that did it and sold over 70 million records. And I just want to sell 30 records and I'll be good."