Addison Rae's Mom and Yung Gravy Make out at 2022 MTV VMAs

Rapper Yung Gravy turned heads with his date at the MTV Video Music Awards, taking TikTok star Addison Rae's mother, Sheri Easterling. Viewers couldn't help but note the age difference between 26-year-old Gravy and 42-year-old Easterling, and the two made it clear that they were not just there as friends. During their red carpet appearance, they paused for a passionate kiss.

Rae, 21, has practically become a household name solely through TikTok, though she has since branched out into other mediums of entertainment. Meanwhile, Yung Gravy has had a meteoric rise from SoundCloud obscurity to Platinum-selling records. When asked about his relationship with Easterling, Gravy gave no hint that it had to do with an entertainment industry connection. He told MTV's Nessa Diab: "We met online and connected right away."

"You know, I'm from the furthest north it gets and she's from the furthest south it gets," he continued. "I'm into MILFs and she's kind of the queen of MILFs, so I figured it was just the perfect match."

It was also MTV that posted a video on social media of Yung Gravy and Easterling sharing a prolonged, steamy kiss before the press and all their cameras. The clip had fans in awe and the comment section went wild with exclamations, emojis, jokes and strong opinions. Many remarked on how Rae's family must be feeling about this whole situation.

This romantic red carpet debut comes about one month after Easterling's estranged husband and Rae's father, 46-year-old Monty Lopez, was accused of having an affair. At the time, Easterling made a lengthy post assuring fans that she would be okay, and remarking that her biggest concern was her children – particularly her two underage sons, 14-year-old Enzo and 8-year-old Lucas – all of whom are from her marriage to Lopez.

"Personal matters being brought public are always challenging and overwhelming for anyone involved," she wrote at the time. "I will be okay. My biggest concern is -and always will be- my children and their fragile hearts and minds. I will always do my best to protect them... My goal is to make sure that they feel secure and safe and know that everything will be okay. Thank you all for the love, support and kind messages. It means the world to me."

Rae was not at the award show herself and has not commented directly on her mother's new romance. Meanwhile, Lopez shocked fans with a post about the VMAs spectacle, which featured a shirtless photo of him and new accusations against Easterling. It read: "Unbothered! Thank you [Yung Gravy] for taking the leftovers! I would rather spend time with my daughter and 2 grandkids that [Easterling] made me abandon as a child in order to be with her! Never let a woman make you choose between her and or your blood child!"