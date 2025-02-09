Channing Tatum’s Super Bowl Commercial for STōK Cold Brew Coffee Revealed

Channing Tatum is channeling his Magic Mike moves for STōK Cold Brew Coffee in a 2025 Super Bowl commercial. The actor, 44, shows Wrexham Association Football Club (Wrexham AFC) players the ropes in the ad, which will air during the Sunday, Feb. 9 face-off between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs.

“All right, listen up. Your bosses are not happy with your celebration dances so grab some cold brew, guys, because you’re about to learn how to make it hot,” the Blink Twice star tells the team while taking a sip of his coffee in the locker room.

After taking a sip of his drink, Tatum starts showing the soccer players his famous dance moves, breakdancing, voguing, and even busting out some jazz hands around the room and on the table. Once his demonstration is complete, Tatum looks at the players to ask if they understood what was being asked of them, and after a beat, the team begins to dance right alongside him.

The moves get so steamy that Tatum even has to warn the players to keep their dances PG, telling them, “No, I promised Ryan and Rob I would keep it classy. Everyone put your clothes back on!”

Actors Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds are the co-owners of Wrexham, and STōK Cold Brew Coffee is their official stadium sponsor. Tatum told PEOPLE that he’s “buddies” with McElhenney, 47, and his Deadpool & Wolverine co-star Reynolds, 48, which is how he ended up dancing alongside their players for the Super Bowl.

“I’m buddies with both of them,” Tatum told the outlet. “And I haven’t really done any sort of dancing in a while, so I just was like, ‘Hell yeah, let’s go’… We didn’t want to go full stripper. We wanted it to be fun and keep it PG.” He continued that starring in a Super Bowl ad was “kind of a weird dream come true,” adding, “I never imagined it would come around like this! But it was so much fun.”

It turns out that the Wrexham players were equally excited to work with Tatum. “Well over 50 percent of those dance moves, those boys came up with,” the actor recalled. “They legit had real opinions on what they wanted their celebrations to be. And we shot a ton. We obviously can’t do a five-minute Super Bowl ad, but we had enough material, let’s just say that.”