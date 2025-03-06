Channing Tatum Is Reportedly Dating Model Following Zoe Kravitz Breakup

Channing Tatum seems to be moving on following his split from ex-fiancée Zoë Kravitz. The Magic Mike actor, 44, stepped out at a pre-Oscars party in Los Angeles with model Inka Williams, 25, on Feb. 28 — four months after his split with Kravitz.

Tatum was photographed walking arm-in-arm with Williams while leaving a party at The Living Room by Creative Artists Agency, and a source told PEOPLE four days later that the two have been “seeing” one another romantically.

“They met through friends. She’s great,” the insider said of the Australian model. “She has her own life. She’s young, but seems older.”

Inka Williams

Tatum, the source said, has been spending time back in L.A. with 11-year-old daughter Everly, whom he shares with ex-wife Jenna Dewan. “Channing’s doing well. [Inka] makes him happy,” the insider added. “He’s reuniting with Zoë later this spring for another movie project. It shouldn’t be too awkward — they ended things on okay terms.”

News that Tatum and Kravitz, 35, had called off their engagement broke in October, a year after the 21 Jump Street actor popped the question. Late last month, Kravitz opened up about the split in a profile for ELLE, saying that the breakup hadn’t affected her feelings about Blink Twice, the actress’ directorial debut which starred Tatum.

“I love this thing that we made together, and I care for him very much,” Kravitz told the outlet, adding later in the interview that her ex has “a lot to offer” in terms of talent and that she’s “excited for people to keep witnessing that.” She continued, “He has so much more coming, and I think he’s in a place as an actor where he’s feeling really confident and people are seeing different sides of him.”

Channing Tatum and Zoe Kravitz

Tatum last shared a look into his relationship with Kravitz in August, shortly following the release of Blink Twice. “This little sweet. She So tired bro,” the actor wrote alongside a photo of Kravitz sleeping on his lap. “Every time I wondered if she’d break…. She just kept going and going and going. Always on the dig for truth. She pour’d every single ounce of her into this film.”

“I’m so proud to stand ten toes down for her, this film and everyone in it. forever. Knowing what it took to make it. No one will ever know,” he continued. “Thank you for finding me and seeing me. I got you forever. Me and you back to back against it all. I’ll never blink. Let’s go.”