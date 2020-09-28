Chadwick Boseman Gave Some of His '21 Bridges' Salary to Co-Star Sienna Miller

✖

Chadwick Boseman's 21 Bridges co-star Sienna Miller has revealed that he gave her part of his salary from the film. In a recent interview with Empire, Miller explained the course of events that led to the late actor's generosity. "He was a fan of my work, which was thrilling, because it was reciprocated from me to him, tenfold," she began.

"So he approached me to do it, he offered me this film, and it was at a time when I really didn’t want to work anymore," Miller continued. "I’d been working non-stop and I was exhausted, but then I wanted to work with him." The actress went on to explain that it was somewhat of "an inconvenient time" for her to be making a film, due to personal reasons, but she was open to it. However, the studio did not want to pay her what she asked. "I said, 'I’ll do it if I’m compensated in the right way.' And Chadwick ended up donating some of his salary to get me to the number that I had asked for," she explained. "He said that that was what I deserved to be paid."

Miller went on to explain that she had not shared this story before, but felt that it was important to do so now, as it rarely happens and is a testament to Boseman's character. "It was about the most astounding thing that I’ve experienced," she said. "That kind of thing just doesn’t happen. He said, ‘You’re getting paid what you deserve, and what you’re worth.’ It’s just unfathomable to imagine another man in that town behaving that graciously or respectfully."

She continued, "In the aftermath of this I’ve told other male actor friends of mine that story and they all go very very quiet and go home and probably have to sit and think about things for a while. But there was no showiness, it was, 'Of course I’ll get you to that number, because that’s what you should be paid.'"

Boseman died on Aug. 28, after a long battle with colon cancer. "A true fighter, Chadwick persevered through it all, and brought you many of the films you have come to love so much," read a statement from Boseman's family. "From Marshall to Da 5 Bloods, August Wilson’s Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom and several more - all were filmed during and between countless surgeries and chemotherapy. It was the honor of his career to bring King T’Challa to life in Black Panther."