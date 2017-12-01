Instagram and Twitter are great ways to keep us with our favorite celebrities and see what is going on in their lives, but sometimes they can get have a social media meltdown and things quickly get awkward.

Anything can set them off. It could be a feud with another celebrity that gets out of hand, or it could be a deluge of internet trolls blowing up their notifications and making them miserable.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Sometimes those meltdowns lead to celebs swearing off social media for good. Other times, they take a break and come right back.

Below you’ll find a condensed list of stars who abruptly quit using social media and exactly how long they stayed away, as first published by People.

Scroll Down To Read About Some Of The Worst Celebrity Social Media Meltdowns

Iggy Azalea

Iggy Azalea normally seems to have thick skin, metaphorically speaking, but some internet comments she received drove her to swear off social media.

She tweeted, “Just got back from a great vacation, came online and saw apparently it’s shocking and unheard of to be a woman and have cellulite.”

The blond rapper announced that in the future all tweets would be from her management unless otherwise noted.

She appeared to stay away for quite a while. It was a few months later that a tweet popped up saying, “my poor dog jelli is having a knee surgery and it’s pretty intense. I feel so bad for her, my poor little fatty,” and it seemed clear Azalea was back.

Kendall Jenner

In November of last year, Kendall Jenner seemed to have deleted her Instagram account out of nowhere.

When followers tried to go to her page, they got a message that read, “Sorry, this page isn’t available. The link you followed may be broken, or the page may have been removed.”

It was very surprising that she would lose it and just quit altogether, but eventually she opened up to Ellen DeGeneres and explained, “”I just wanted a little bit of a break. I would wake up in the morning and look at it first thing, I would go to bed and it would be the last thing I looked at. I felt a little too dependent on it so I wanted to take a minute.”

Ultimately, Jenner only stayed away for a about week and then returned.

Chrissy Teigen

These days, we can’t imagine what a world without Chrissy Teigen would even look like, but back in 2014 it seemed like she was done.

Teigen received some pretty vicious death threats after sending out a message about a mass hooting that took place.

She tweeted out, “”I can’t see anything through the sea of hate and anger that is now my Twitter. Seriously I can’t sift through it all.”

In the end, Teigen came back about a week later in pure Chrissy-fashion, tweeting, “I’m bored. I missed you guys. Question time!”

Amber Rose

Amber Rose had taken social media sabbaticals in the past, but it’s probably not fair to call it a “meltdown” in her particular situation.

She once sent out a message that said, “Hey guys, I just want to let everyone know that I’m taking the rest of the year off of social media. So I’ll have Joe, my assistant, post some cool stuff for me, and I’ll see you in the new year.”

It turns out that she only stayed away for about a month.

Justin Bieber

When it comes to true to form social media meltdowns, Justin Bieber had one and he meant business.

The pop-star got upset when his new girlfriend at the time received a lot of hate from his “fan,” and he threatened to make his account private.

His ex, Selena Gomez wrote on his Instagram, “If you can’t handle the hate, then stop posting pictures of your girlfriend lol – It should be special between you two only. Don’t be mad at your fans. They love you and supported you before any one did.”

After that, Bieber deleted his account and has not returned. It’s been nearly a year.

Demi Lovato

Demi Lovato abruptly left Twitter last summer following a mini-feud with Mariah Carey.

Lovato called Carey “nasty” in regard to the pop-diva’s attitude toward Jennifer Lopez. That didn’t go over too well and she swore off the site for good.

She said that she would only be using Snapchat going forward because she felt that she “doesn’t have to see what some of y’all say.”

However, she returned to Twitter roughly a day later.

Leslie Jones

Leslie Jones suffered a pretty intense social media meltdown that was not at all her fault.

Around the time her Ghostbusters reboot film came out, she received a massive amount of horrible comments and threatening tweets for no reason.

Jones responded, “I leave Twitter tonight with tears and a very sad heart. All this cause I did a movie. You can hate the movie but the s––– I got today…wrong.”

A few days later, though, Jones came back, cheerily tweeting, “Welp … a bitch thought she could stay away. But who else is gonna live tweet Game of Thrones!!”

Lena Dunham

Lena Dunham is no stranger to controversial situations, and the status of her social media presence is no exception.

In 2015, Dunham tweeted out that she had hired a person to handle her account in order to avoid “verbal violence.”

She added, “I really appreciate that anybody follows me at all, and so I didn’t want to cut off my relationship to it completely, but it really, truly wasn’t a safe space for me.”

While she did leave Twitter, she stayed with Instagram, and it’s speculated that she’s back to tweeting on her own behalf as many feel like the tone of her messages there match her general tone.

Or maybe she just hired someone who talks exactly like her.