In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost in 2017

2017 was an eventful year, to say the least. However, what many will remember about the year is the tragic amount of notable lives that were lost.

Television lost some of its most notable faces, including Mary Tyler Moore, Adam West and Jerry Lewis. The film industry said goodbye to the likes of Bill Paxton, Harry Dean Stanton and Roger Moore.

The music industry was hit especially hard. Chester Bennington, Glen Campbell, Tom Petty and numerous others all lost their lives.

As the year comes to a close next week, let’s take a look back and celebrate all those who passed away in 2017.

Tom Petty

Legendary musician Tom Petty was most well-known as the frontman for the rock band Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers. Through his years with the group, and on his own, Petty recorded numerous hit songs like “Free Fallin’,” “I Won’t Back Down” and “American Girl.”

Sadly, Petty died on October 2 after suffering cardiac arrest in Santa Monica, California. He was 66.

Hugh Hefner

Hugh Hefner spent much of his life in the spotlight, having founded Playboy Magazine back in 1953. Throughout the years, he was known as a prominent social figure in the entertainment industry, throwing famous parties with no shortage of A-list celebrities at his Playboy Mansion.

Hefner passed away in his home on September 27 at the age of 91. He was buried next to Marilyn Monroe.

Troy Gentry

Troy Gentry made up one half of the popular country music duo Montgomery Gentry, along with musical partner Eddie Montgomery.

On September 8, Gentry was involved in a fatal helicopter accident in Medford, New Jersey while taking a tour of the area. The singer was 50 years old.

One week later, on September 14, a memorial was held at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville, Tennessee.

Chester Bennington

Chester Bennington was beloved by alternative rock fans for his work as the lead singer of Linkin Park. Over the years, the band sold over 65 million records worldwide.

On July 20, Bennington was found dead in his home in Palos Verdes Estates, California. The 41-year-old’s death was ruled a suicide by hanging.

Nelsan Ellis

Nelsan Ellis was a TV and movie actor, most well-know for his role as Lafeyette Reynolds in the HBO original series, True Blood. He also appeared in The Help, Get on Up and The Butler.

On July 8, Ellis passed away at the age of 39 due to complications from heart failure. His family later said that withdrawal symptoms from Ellis’ recent efforts to quit drinking alcohol are what lead to his heart failure.

Adam West

Adam West was widely known and loved as TV’s original Batman. The actor portrayed Bruce Wayne/Batman in the TV series that ran from 1966-68, and a film that was released in 1966. He later voiced the role in two animated movies.

On June 9, at the age of 88, West passed away following a short battle with lukemia.

Erin Moran

Erin Moran was one of the bright and shining faces that America fell in love with while watching the hit sitcom, Happy Days. Moran played Joanie Cunningham in the series, as well as in the spin-off Joanie Loves Chachi.

On April 22, Moran was pronounced dead at the age of 56. Her husband confirmed that the actress had stage four throat cancer and that her health had been declining since 2016.

Mary Tyler Moore

Mary Tyler Moore was one of America’s biggest television stars in the ’60s and ’70s. She starred alongside Dick Van Dyke in The Dick Van Dyke Show from 1961-66, and then got her own series, The Mary Tyler Moore Show, from 1970-77.

Due to complications from pneumonia, Moore passed away on January 25 at the age of 80.

Roger Moore

Roger Moore was one of two actors to have played the iconic role of James Bond in seen feature films, the other being Sean Connery. Moore first starred in the 007 franchise in 1973’s Live and Let Die. In 2003, the actor was knighted by Queen Elizabeth II for his services to charity.

On May 23, Moore died in Switzerland after a brief battle with liver and lung cancer.

