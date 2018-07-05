10 Celebrities in Patriotic Swimsuits

As July 4th arrives, Instagram feeds will be filled with photos of friends and family enjoying BBQs, boat rides and fireworks.

The mid-week holiday will also bring back the yearly tradition of red, white and blue swimwear donned by celebrities, models and anyone else wanting to add a patriotic flair to their beach/pool ensemble.

Videos by PopCulture.com

So, in advance of that revival, here are 10 celebrities who have shared their patriotic swimwear in years past.

Ariel Winter

This 2016 shot of Modern Family star Ariel Winter shows her celebrating breaking 2 million followers in tie-dye style red, white and blue bikini. She’s seen driving a boat on a lake or river with some aviator shades on.

“2 million!!! Wow! I can’t believe it,” she caption the photo. “love you guys so much [heart emoji] #thankyou#love“

Bella Thorne

my #mondaymotivation is to get my bod back in this shape ?? A post shared by BELLA (@bellathorne) on Aug 15, 2016 at 1:01pm PDT

This 2016 post from Bella Thorne shows the actress going full Baywatch, charging onto the beach in a star-spangled one-piece swimsuit. She’s all smiles and has some sort of water toy in her hands.

She captioned the photo, “my #mondaymotivation is to get my bod back in this shape ??”

Halsey

Pop singer Halsey shared this 2015 one-piece shot just as she was blowing up in music industry.

If you notice, she’s wearing the same swimsuit Bell Thorne wore in her patriotic post.

Halsey simply captioned the shot “Americana,” which is a reference to her single “New Americana.”

Courtney Stodden

Courtney Stodden shows off her bleach-blonde Marylin Monroe hair while wearing a tiny bikini. Most of the front isn’t visible, but it has star-spangled bottoms trimmed with red liner.

Her caption is particularly modern and patriotic: “Be young. Be dope. Be proud. Like an American ?? #picoftheday“

Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian was star-spangled form head to toe on Independence Day in 2015. She posted this photo to Instagram, evidence that she was way ahead of the curve on the fanny pack trend.

Rumer Willis

In 2015, Rumer Willis wore a red white and blue bikini top to the Encore Beach Club in Las Vegas. She was photographed throughout the night with a number of other patriotic friends, though the boot on her ankle kept her from moving around too much.

Vanessa Hudgens

Vanessa Hudgens celebrated the Fourth of July early in 2015, posting this picture from a picturesque canyon on July 2.

Beyonce & Lady Gaga

Beyonce and Lady Gaga showed their American spirit way back in 2010 in the music video for “Telephone.”

Azealia Banks

In 2012, Azealia Banks tried on a couple of red, white and blue bikinis in the music video for her song “Liquorice.”

Alessandra Ambrosio

Alessandra Ambrosio was practically swimming in patriotism when she posted this clip on the Fourth of July in 2016.