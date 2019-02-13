11 Celebs Share What It’s Like to Be Cheated On

It’s a topic that countless songs, movies, books and TV series have been written about, but no matter how often it’s talked about, there’s nothing that hurts the heart quite like infidelity.

But celebrities from the likes ofJennifer Lopez to Ed Sheeran, refuse to stay quiet about their experiences with infidelity and share with the broken-hearted what they have to say.

Sharon Osbourne on husband Ozzy cheating on her with six women

Last September, Sharon Osbourne opened up about her husband’s affairs she says almost led to their divorce. She told The Telegraph that “there wasn’t just one woman; there were six of them.”

“Some Russian teenager, then a masseuse in England, our masseuse [in the U.S.], and then our cook,” Osbourne continued. “He had women in different countries. Basically, if you’re a woman giving Ozzy either a back rub or a trolley of food, God help you … When I found out about the hairdresser, I couldn’t believe it. Because none of these women were show ponies; he was doing it to fill the void in some way.”

Khloe Kardashian on her relationship with James Harden

After Khloe Kardashian and James Harden split in February 2016 following their eight-month relationship, Kardashian hinted that Harden was unfaithful to her. On her former talk show Kocktails With Khloe, she opened up about the situation.

“I’ve always said, ‘We don’t need to be monogamous,’” Khloe said on the show. “‘There’s a lot of s— going on in both of our lives. You live in Houston, I live in L.A. Let’s just see each other when we see each other.’ Why wouldn’t you say, ‘OK, that’s great’? He sought me out, wanted to be committed, then wasn’t committed.”

She added, “[I] found out he wasn’t, and I got the receipts to prove it.”

Jennifer Lopez on moving on after infidelity

Although she didn’t give any clues as to who she was talking about (or who would possibly cheat on J.Lo), Jennifer Lopez told Glamour in 2015 that it’s important to come out of the experience empowered.

“It’s about realizing it’s not about you. When someone cheats on you, it’s about them … about their shortcomings,” Lopez said. “It makes it feel like it’s about our shortcomings, like there was something wrong with us … but the truth is, that it’s really their ego, and what they need to fill within themselves that drives them to do things like that. Not because you weren’t enough.”

Robert Pattinson on ex Kristen Stewart having an affair with director Rupert Sanders

Robert Pattinson told Esquire in 2014 that he chalks the affair that led to his breakup with Twilight co-star Kristen Stewart up to “young people” acting like… well, young people.

“S— happens, you know? It’s just young people … it’s normal!” he said. “And, honestly, who gives a s—? The hardest part was talking about it afterwards. Because when you talk about other people, it affects them in ways you can’t predict.”

Emma Thompson on using real-life experience for ‘Love Actually’

Emma Thompson said her heart was “very badly broken” by ex Kenneth Branagh’s affair — and she ended up channeling that heartbreak while filming her especially emotional scene in Love Actually.

“That scene where my character is standing by the bed crying is so well known because it’s something everyone’s been through,” she said at a fundraiser, according to The Telegraph. “I had my heart very badly broken by Ken [Branagh]. So I knew what it was like to find the necklace that wasn’t meant for me. Well, it wasn’t exactly that, but we’ve all been through it.”

She also told The Telegraph, “I’ve had so much bloody practice at crying in a bedroom. Then having to go out and be cheerful, gathering up the pieces of my heart and putting them in a drawer.”

Sophia Bush on working with ex-husband Chad Michael Murray after reports he cheated with Paris Hilton

Bush was her usual diplomatic self on Bravo’s Watch What Happens Live in 2014 when she took a caller who asked whether or not she keeps in touch with her ex.

“At the end of the day we’re grownups, and I actually think what’s interesting about it is that when people split in a way that’s unpleasant, they usually just go on quite literally hating each other — or the person in my situation hates the other person, whatever — but when you have to work with somebody for another half a decade, you kind of have to deal with it,” Bush explained. “Because for me, at the end of the day, my job is my priority. And so I think at the end of it, it really let me just let go of it.”

Ed Sheeran on writing ‘Don’t’ after being cheated on

After rumors swirled that Ed Sheeran’s hit “Don’t” was about Ellie Goulding cheating on him with One Direction’s Niall Horan, he didn’t quite confirm that’s what the song was about — but did tell Entertainment Weekly that the song needed to be as “honest as possible.”

“There’d be no anger or pain in that song if it was just very sweet and nice. The whole reason people connected to it was because everyone’s been that angry at one point, everyone’s hated their partner or spouse like, ‘Don’t f— with this,’” Sheeran said. “For me, it needed to be done. It didn’t necessarily have to go on the album, but it definitely needed to be written.”

Iggy Azalea on delaying her new album after Nick Young’s infidelity

Iggy Azalea says her relationship woes with ex-fiance and NBA star Nick Young were what led to the delay of her album Digital Distortion.

“I needed a lot of time … I mean, you wake up one morning and your fiancé is having a baby with someone else, you’re going to need some time, right?” she told PEOPLE in 2016.

She added that she wanted to record “sexy” songs for the album, rather than go with the tracks she had down for the original album.

“I just kind of felt like, on top of me needing the personal time, then feeling, ‘Okay, I’m single now. I want to have sexy songs. I want to say stuff about being single,’” she said. “I obviously didn’t write that on my [original] album because when I wrote it I was about to get married … I don’t want to go and promote my album and get asked about my relationship that has just crumbled.”

Brandi Glanville on discovering her ex-husband Eddie Cibrian was having an affair

The former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills personality and Celebrity Big Brother alum opened up about her split from Eddie Cibrian, revealing her had a “panic attack” when she found out about his affair with his Northern Lights co-star LeAnn Rimes, who he is now married to.

Speaking to Dr. Darcy Sterling on Famously Single, she recalled, “I trusted him completely and fully. Then I went to visit him on a movie set and for the first time I felt like something was going on with the person that he was acting with. “That morning I get a call from a b—y mom that I’m not really friends with and she’s like, ‘Have you seen the cover of Us Weekly?’”

Glanville continued, “I go to the store, get the magazine – panic attack, crying. It was on Access Hollywood, Extra… It’s on every cover of every magazine. It’s there. It’s real. I laid on my closet floor and just sobbed.”

Eva Longoria on ex-husband Tony Parker’s alleged infidelity

In a Lifetime interview with Amanda de Cadenet, Eva Longoria said that if she could tell any relationship advice to her 14-year-old self, she’d say, “Don’t marry that basketball player.

“It wasn’t about who he chose. I had moments of like: ‘Okay, I’m not sexy enough? I’m not pretty enough? Am I not smart enough?’ Then I immediately stopped. ‘No, no, no – don’t start doing that.’ Because you can get stuck in that cycle and you can carry that onto other things,” she said.

Mary J. Blige on her split from ex Kendu Isaacs

Known for her ability to keep it real, Mary J. Blige took the stage at Essence Fest in New Orleans in July 2017 and poured her broken heart out to fans.

“You can’t have two queens,” she said from the stage, during a segment where she was offering men in the audience advice on how to treat a woman. According to Blige, her ex husband Kendu Isaacs had a protracted extramarital affair that led to their undoing.

“For me ladies,” she told the mostly female audience, “I’m a little crazy, maybe a lot, but I’m more selfish with my relationships. And I will not appreciate is my man coming home comparing me to Suzy on the job … Don’t ever compare me to nobody because there’s only one Mary J. Blige out there.”

She continued, “How is it that somebody gets to cheat and destroy everybody’s life but I’ve got to pay for it? That ain’t fair!”