How the Stars Are Honoring Veterans Day

Veterans Day is today, and dozens of celebrities joined millions of Americans in celebrating the bravery and sacrifices of the military.

The holiday is celebrated every year on Nov. 11 to commemorate the armistice that ended World War I. As History.com notes, the holiday stared as “Armistice Day,” which was first celebrated on Nov. 11, 1919, a year after the war ended. In 1954, President Dwight D. Eisenhower, himself a general during World War II, renamed the holiday Veterans Day.

In 1968, the holiday was moved to the fourth Monday in October thanks to the Uniform Holiday Bill. In 1975, President Gerald Ford moved it back to Nov. 11.

Unlike Memorial Day, which is a tribute to the fallen soldiers, Veterans Day pays tribute to the living and deceased veterans who have served. As of 2014, there are 21.8 million veterans of the U.S. armed forces, according to the Census Bureau.

Here’s how celebrities marked Veterans Day.

Former MTV personality Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi of Jersey Shore fame posted a simple “Pray, Thank, Remember Veterans Day” image on her Instagram page.

❤️??? A post shared by Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi (@snooki) on Nov 11, 2017 at 7:47am PST

Property Brothers and Dancing With The Stars star Drew Scott remembered both the U.S. and Canadian veterans. In the U.K., Canada and other Commonwealth countries, Veterans Day is also known as Remembrance Day.

Truly grateful for the brave men and women who have served both of these great nations today and everyday! ???? #VeteransDay #RemebranceDay A post shared by Drew Scott (@mrdrewscott) on Nov 11, 2017 at 10:39am PST

DWTS host Tom Bergeron also took part, posting a link to the USO, providing fans with a way to give back to veterans.

On this Veterans Day, one way to offer tangible thanks https://t.co/bSlOfDdNkR — Tom Bergeron (@Tom_Bergeron) November 10, 2017

Daddy’s Home 2 and Lone Survivor star Mark Wahlberg posted a colorized version of the famous Raising the Flag on Iwo Jima photo. Wahlberg has been a constant hand of support for the nation’s troops. In 2010, he visited U.S. Marines in Afghanistan to thank them for their service.

Thank you to all — past and present — who have served. ?? #VeteransDay pic.twitter.com/A0LLnMjIr2 — Mark Wahlberg (@mark_wahlberg) November 11, 2017



Iron Man himself Robert Downey Jr. marked Veterans Day with the band Funk Cake, thanking veterans for their service.

“Forever grateful for all who have served and sacrificed in the name of inalienable rights,” WWE wrestler turned actor John Cena wrote.

Forever grateful for all who have served and sacrificed in the name of inalienable rights. #VeteransDay — John Cena (@JohnCena) November 11, 2017

Football player J.J. Watt thanked the true heroes by taking to Twitter to share his thoughts.

To all of the true heroes, thank you. #VeteransDay — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) November 11, 2017

“I’m in awe of the courage, commitment, and talent of our veterans and military spouses, today and every day. Even though [Barack Obama] and I are no longer in the WH, we will always have your backs. [Veterans Day],” former First Lady Michelle Obama wrote.

I’m in awe of the courage, commitment, and talent of our veterans and military spouses, today and every day. Even though @BarackObama and I are no longer in the WH, we will always have your backs. #VeteransDay https://t.co/qUUJpnFKed — Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) November 11, 2017

“Proudly flying the flag today for the military men & women who have dedicated their lives to protecting our freedom,” Mike Trout of the Houston Astros wrote.

Proudly flying the flag today for the military men & women who have dedicated their lives to protecting our freedom.#VeteransDay — Mike Trout (@MikeTrout) November 11, 2017



Ben Stiller posted a video to raise awareness for the charity Homes For Our Troops, which helps build homes for men and women who have served in the military.

#HomesForOurTroops auction is live now through 11/14/17! Bid to come hangout with me on the set of the @Showtime miniseries I’m directing and other cool stuff! All funds go to help build homes for wounded veterans! Link in bio. #Veteransday ??? A post shared by Ben Stiller (@benstiller) on Nov 10, 2017 at 1:48pm PST

Reese Witherspoon paid tribute to her grandfather, father, uncle, aunt and mother who have all served in the U.S. military. “To all the men and women who proudly serve or have served, thank you,” she wrote.

“Love and gratitude to our veterans on [Veterans Day]. Thank you for your service and sacrifice,” John Legend wrote.

Love and gratitude to our veterans on #VeteransDay. Thank you for your service and sacrifice — John Legend (@johnlegend) November 11, 2017





Spider-Man: Homecoming star Zendaya hoped to raise awareness for veterans who need care at home after serving overseas. “This is real…thank you to all those brave and selfless men and women, I sure hope this country works on the way we treat and care for our heroes when they return home,” she wrote.

This is real…thank you to all those brave and selfless men and women, I sure hope this country works on the way we treat and care for our heroes when they return home. #VeteransDay https://t.co/nt00ewDvcG — Zendaya (@Zendaya) November 11, 2017

Danny Trejo posted a photoshopped image of himself holding a bald eagle.

Broadway star and actress Kristin Chenoweth posted a photo of herself with servicemembers. “A huge heartfelt THANK YOU to all who serve and have served,” she wrote.

A huge heartfelt THANK YOU to all who serve and have served. ?? #VeteransDay pic.twitter.com/217vMyM6uO — Kristin Chenoweth (@KChenoweth) November 11, 2017

“Our veterans’ valor & devotion to duty have earned the country’s abiding concern for their welfare,” Sen. John McCain, himself a Vietnam Veteran and a former prisoner of war, wrote.