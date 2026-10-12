CBS Show Alum Dead at 46: RIP to Amber Siyavus

Amber Siyavus, who competed on the eighth season of Big Brother, has died at 46.

Siyavus died Friday, according to records from the Clark County Office of the Coroner/Medical Examiner in Nevada. Her cause and manner of death are both listed as pending, according to TMZ.

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Julie Chen Moonves, the longtime host of the CBS reality series, paid tribute to Siyavus on Instagram Reels on Monday, sharing a clip from her post-eviction interview.

“Rest in Peace Amber. Hard to believe but I know you are back in our eternal home with our Creator. Thank you for your heart and honesty. We will remember you with love,” Chen Moonves wrote.

Siyavus appeared on Big Brother in 2007, when she became known for her emotional moments inside the house. Her frequent tears earned her the nickname “Whamber” among viewers.

During the season, she formed close bonds with fellow contestants Jameka Cameron and Dustin Erikstrup. Siyavus was the eighth contestant evicted, finishing in seventh place. Dick Donato, known as “Evel Dick,” went on to win the season.

Following her eviction, Siyavus spoke through tears about the opportunities she hoped would come from appearing on national television.

“I was on TV, I was shown into the world,” she said. “I feel like there’s something in this for me whether It’s for me to be an inspirational speaker, go to nursing school, something will come up out of this.”

Cameron also expressed how much their friendship meant to her in a video message following Siyavus’ departure, according to E! News.

“I don’t know how this happened,” she said. “Words can’t express to you how much our conversations, how much how much I enjoyed our interaction, how much you mean to me, and how much I’m looking forward to hanging out outside of the house.”

Siyavus also experienced a devastating personal loss in 2018, when her 18-year-old daughter, Lexi Tomcavage, died in Ohio. Her death was investigated as an apparent suicide, according to a prior TMZ report.

Siyavus’ death comes as former castmates and viewers remember her time on the reality competition and the personal connections she made during her season.