CBS Reality Show Winner’s Wife Gets Devastating Health News

Following his big win on CBS’s Big Brother, Rick Devens revealed that his wife, Becca, is battling breast cancer.

In an Instagram post last month, the couple opened up about the diagnosis.

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“We just wanted to let you know some important news,” Becca shared. “I feel like it’d be weird if we didn’t tell you before I, like, had to go to have surgery.”

Becca further explained that she was diagnosed with breast cancer after Rick scored $810,000 on the hit CBS reality TV show. “We came home, and I got diagnosed with breast cancer. So that sucks. But we caught it early because I do my mammograms like a good girl.”

The Big Brother star’s wife also said that as part of her treatment, she is set to undergo a double mastectomy, which she said will be “fun.”

“Because we caught it early, we think that’s all we have to do,” she said, regarding the procedure. “Which is great. And we’ll keep people posted.”

Becca then shared that she was preparing to have an MRI. “After that, I’ll know for sure that it’s where we think it is, which would be great. And if you guys just want to send good vibes and prayers for that, that’s awesome.”

She added that she is spending most of her time cuddling with the family dog, Gary, who Rick said was “handling” the situation well.

“He’s our support,” Becca stated.

Becca and Rick also have two children, Jackson, 12, and Juliet, 9. Becca said both are OK.

Rick further encouraged followers to send Becca good vibes, adding, “Luckily she’s the tough one. Also the funny, charming, smart, good-looking one.”