Catherine Zeta-Jones Lights Comments Section on Fire With Rare Selfie Alongside Husband Michael Douglas

Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas are on the cusp of celebrating their 19th wedding anniversary this year according to Closer Weekly. Their proof is a recent selfie shared by the actress alongside Douglas as they celebrated their friend Lawrence Stroll’s 60th birthday in Italy.

“Captivating Capri,” Zeta-Jones captioned the photo. “Happy Birthday to our dear friend Lawrence.”

The actress has shared quite a few shots with her husband but this is the rare sight of the pair together away from the cameras of Hollywood. Fans were quickly in love with the shot, and expressed it in the comments.

“The best couple,” one fan wrote adding a thumbs-up emoji.

“He looks good in pink,” another added with a pink heart emoji.

“Great photo! Beautiful! Love you both,” a third fan dropped in the comments.

And one fan even said they felt the photo represented “true love” and that it might last forever. Nineteen years isn’t forever, but it is a rarity in Hollywood. They were married in 2000 and have two kids together according to Closer Weekly, son Dylan, 18, and daughter Carys, 16.

Douglas and Zeta-Jones have not been shy about showcasing their love in public. The actor recently praised his wife during his win at the 2019 Golden Globes for The Kominsky Method on Netflix.

“It was great for her to be here tonight,” Douglas told reporters after his win. “And besides the genuine love that only continues to grow, I think the fact that we’re in the same industry really helps us to understand what is going on.”

“The joy of my marriage with Catherine and having our children at a point in my life where my career hadn’t developed, allowed me much more time to enjoy my family,” Douglas continued.

Zeta-Jones has also shared praise for her husband, revealing what she loves the most about him during the 2019 SAG Awards.

My forever New Years kiss ❤️

“He is the kindest man I have ever met in my life,” Zeta-Jones “His sense of humor, he is actually quite funny in his show. But he is my best friend. So proud to be with him tonight.”