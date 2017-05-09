‘Cash Me Outside’ Girl’s Response To David Spade’s Photo Is Brutal

The “Cash Me Outside” girl has taken to social media to respond to the photo of her with David Spade. In an Instagram post shared on Tuesday morning, the teenager threw serious shade at the Joe Dirt star.

No lie, I thought dis guy was the waiter A post shared by Danielle Bregoli (@bhadbhabie) on May 8, 2017 at 10:51am PDT

The viral sensation captioned the pic: “No lie, I thought dis guy was the waiter.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

The image shows 14-year-old Danielle Bregoli standing next to David Spade at celebrity hotspot, Catch LA. While Spade, 52, seemed excited to take a photo with Bregoli, she was visibly uninterested in posing for a pic with the actor. According to her recent post, Bregoli wasn’t overly thrilled to take a photo with Spade because she had no idea who he was.

Up Next: David Spade Snaps Pic With ‘Cash Me Outside’ Girl, And Twitter Is Losing Its Mind

The Internet famous teen took a jab at Spade after he posted the same photo on Monday morning with a scathing comment. The Grown Ups actor shared the snap on Instagram with the caption: “How bow dis. (@bhadbhabie is slightly underwhelmed to meet me). Unfortunately she stopped being famous 5 minutes before this was taken.”

After the photo surfaced online, Internet users flooded David Spade’s social media accounts to express their thoughts on the picture. Many users slammed both David Spade and Danielle Bregoli.

“I know with all my heart that he had to explain that he was the guy from Joe Dirt to her,” one user wrote.

Another commented: “I’m sure she’s not the first soon to be porn star you’ve had your picture taken with.”

David Spade initially posted the photo on Instagram, but he then chose to put the snap on Twitter as well. He shared the image with a new caption that read: “I put that picture on here cuz it was on IG and was shocked that some ppl got so mad for diff reasons. Crazy how much it got ppl worked up.”

I put that picture on here cuz it was on IG and i was shocked that some ppl got so mad for diff reasons. Crazy how much it got ppl worked up — David Spade (@DavidSpade) May 8, 2017

More:

[H/T Instagram: bhadbhabie]