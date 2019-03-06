Rapper Danielle Bregoli Rejects Logan Paul’s Apology

Many have come out to criticize Logan Paul for his YouTube video showing a dead body, and now Danielle “Cash Me Outside” Bregoli is rejecting both of his apologies.

A TMZ cameraman caught up to Bregoli in a Los Angeles airport and asked her about the situation.

She said that she had seen the video and felt like she understood the point of it until the moment that Paul laughed and joked about standing next to a dead body.

Bregoli also stated that she once knew Paul but stopped talking to him a while ago.

The cameraman then asked her about the idea that Paul claimed to post the video because he wanted to bring awareness to depression and suicide, to which she entirely rejected the notion that this was actually Paul’s sincere intention.

Finally, when asked about the two apologies that Paul gave and if he should be forgiven, Bregoli fired back, “If you kill someone and apologize for it does that make it OK?”

As has been publicly reported, the Ohio-born prankster came under fire for a video in which he showed the body of a man who had presumably died from a self-inflicted hanging.

Overwhelmingly, people have come out to blast Paul for being insensitive and cruel in his posting of the video. He subsequently took it down, and issued an apology statement about this situation, which he then followed up with a video apology.