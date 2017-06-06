The ‘Cash Me Ousside’ Girl Wants People To Stop Saying Her Catch Phrase

The “Cash Me Ousside” girl Danielle Bregoli is taking three gaming companies to court for using her signature catchphrase and voice on mobile apps.

On Thursday, the teenage viral sensation, alongside her mother, Barbara Ann, and their company, Dani B Holdings LLC, filed a trademark lawsuit against the companies and people who developed the apps, according to the docs obtained by the Palm Beach Post.

In the papers, which were filed in South Florida federal court, the Bregolis stated that they are seeking $1 million in damages. The 14-year-old and her mother claim that they are entitled to the entirety of the gross revenue received from the game, both directly and indirectly.

The lawsuit targets Anonymous Games Inc. along with its current and former owners Matthew Gruettner and Josiah Jenkins, respectively. The two other companies accused of using Danielle’s catchphrase and voice are Appnoxious LLC and Squad Social LLC.

The complaint calls the Cash Me Outside app an “exceedingly simple and completely unoriginal game.” While the app is free, it draws revenue from “in-app purchases.”

Anonymous Inc. has actually changed the name of the app to “Get Cash Outside.” Danielle’s catchphrase, “Cash Me Outside, How Bout Dat,” has also been removed. The company replaced the phrase with the words, “That’s Lit.”

The description on the app’s page says that the game involves making the character hurdle over obstacles in order to collect wads of money.

A woman from Anonymous Inc., who identified herself as Mrs. Snyder, wrote on the app’s store page: “The reason why we had to change the beat is because the Cash Me Outside girl threatened to sue. We’re trying to get her to let us change it back but it may not work but we will work hard and thank you for all the comments that are helping us fix it.”

Danielle Bregoli skyrocketed to fame after an appearance on Dr. Phil last year. The episode was titled “I want to give up my car-stealing twerking 13-year-old daughter who tried to frame me for a crime.”

While on the show, Bregoli lashed out at the audience for jeering at her saying, “cash me ousside, how bout dat.” The clip sparked one of the most popular Internet memes of recent years and propelled Danielle to fame. Learn more about Danielle Bregoli here.