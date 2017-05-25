‘Cash Me Ousside’ Girl Takes To Instagram With Harsh Slam Of Online Bully

Danielle Bregoli, a.k.a. the "Cash Me Ousside" girl is roasting another one of her haters, and this time it's on camera.

Bregoli, 14, briefly made fun of Jacob Sartorius, a 14-year-old viral video and music star, in one of her recent videos. After she uploaded the video, Sartorius allegedly remarked that he had no idea who Bregoli was.

She was quick to call him out and pointed out that he has previously lip-synced to a remix of her infamous catchphrase, "Cash me ousside, how bout dah." She offered a brief snippet of her response video on Instagram and Twitter, and it's remarkably savage.

"Jacob Saggy-titties, Dorkasaurus or whatever the f--- his name is, had some s--- to say about me," she says in the video. "Honestly, his balls probably haven't even dropped yet, and he's already talking s---."

In the full video, which is nearing a million views on YouTube, she offers some more piercing insults directed and the teenager singer.

"You need to stop pretending," she says. "If you wanna play a pretend game, I can pretend like you are cute, you have abs, you are muscular and you don't look like Pippi Longstocking with them damn cheeks.

She adds, "My six-word catchphrase is worth your whole life."

Sartorius hasn't officially responded, but he possibly alluded to the situation with a teenage drama-filled tweet on Thursday afternoon.

"Be happy in front of people who don't like you," he tweeted. "It kills them."

Fan response to the video has been almost as funny as the video itself. Bregoli's fans are loving the clip, but Sartorius fans are furious, as to be expected.

@TheBhadBhabie I rather support Danielle Bregoli then social media kids that got famous for lip syncing to sh** or other social media apps! — Valerie 💫 (@VALERIEKLJAICC) May 24, 2017

@TheBhadBhabie @jacobsartorius I´M LAUGHING SO HARD YOUR VOICE IS SO FUNNY BAHAHAHA LEAVE PLEASE, IT´S SO PATHETIC THAT YOU ARE HATING ON A 14TH YEAR OLD BOY WTF IM — ilysm Jacob♡ (@merisartorius) May 25, 2017

Bregoli has been grabbing headlines a lot lately. She recently revealed plans to sue Walmart and also announced a live tour.

