Casey Anthony's Married Lover Allegedly Caught Trying to Cheat on Her

Despite making the move north and busting up a marriage, Casey Anthony's new love might already be going astray.

Casey Anthony has reportedly only recently started her new love affair with the married 48-year-old Tyson Ray Rhodes, but he's apparently already on the lookout for someone new. According to the New York Post, the former accused murderer and true crime lightning rod moved to Tennessee to be with her new beau, but he's already been spotted using dating apps despite the public love affair.

The outlet notes that Rhodes ended his 20-year marriage to apparently be with Anthony, moving her in the night after his wife walked out with her boxes. The Post even claims to have reviewed screengrabs of one woman's conversation with Rhodes on Hinge, reportedly referencing the headlines about Casey Anthony, with Rhodes responding affirmatively about the relationship.

Both of the women who reached out to the outlet noted that they had stopped exchanging messages with Rhodes after the details went public. They claimed to have been in contact with him for an extended period.

"So he's still married and he is dating Casey Anthony on the side, but he's still on dating apps," the source told the Post. "I'm not just a 'no,' I'm a 'hell no.' He is absolutely not the right guy for me."

Anthony and Rhodes have been connected since January, reportedly meeting at a gym in Florida. After Rhodes moved with his family to Tennessee, Anthony followed months later and joined him after he made his divorce intentions clear with his wife.

"She doesn't care if he's married or not," a reported friend of Anthony's told the outlet. "I was like, 'Casey, a married guy?' and she just laughed and said, 'Oh shut up, I'm living the life I want.'"