Casey Anthony's New Boyfriend Revealed After Ending 20-Year Marriage for Her

Casey Anthony is back in the headlines recently, this time after finding fresh love in Tennessee. According to the New York Post, the infamous true crime figure has been allegedly having an affair with a married father of two since the start of the year.

Tyson Ray Rhodes, 48, reportedly met after working out at the same gym in South Florida. They reportedly started to chat and things heated up, leading the former accused murderer to leave her home turf in Florida and uproot to a home in Tennessee.

Rhodes reportedly informed his ex that he intended to file for divorce after 20 years together, with The Daily Mail noting she moved out of their home in Murfreesboro, Tennessee and Anthony moved her stuff in 90 minutes after her exit. According to The Daily Mail, Rhodes had moved to his Tennessee home only weeks after meeting Anthony, with the former accused murderer moving to the state shortly after.

Anthony and Rhodes were photographed moving her boxes into the home later at night. It wasn't the first time the couple were together in the new locale, however. The Daily Mail reports that Anthony visited while Rhodes' ex was out of town, with many seeing them in public.

"They were holding hands and kissing, and he even touched her butt. She got up to order a drink and they noticed people were staring," a source told the outlet. "He said to her, 'Bring that innocent a** over here.' He didn't care."

According to another source, Anthony is not concerned with the impending divorce. "She doesn't care if he's married or not," the source said. "That's his business. All she knows is that he makes her feel good, and she likes that. She was willing to follow him to Tennessee; she sees a future with him."

Anthony was infamously found not guilty of the murder of her daughter, Caylee, back in 2008. She became the focus of the case after it took her 31 days to call 911 and report her daughter missing.

She still maintains her innocence and blamed her father for the death, a claim he denied despite comments she made in the Peacock series that followed her trial and story.

"I just tried to be as normal as I could...that was part of the main instruction from my dad – be as normal as possible. I couldn't show that there was anything going on," she claimed in the docuseries, saying her father was keeping Caylee captive and alive. "All of the photos that people show of me out in those 31 days, I wasn't partying. You don't see drinks in my hand. I was there actually working...During the 31 days, I genuinely believed Caylee was alive. My father kept telling me she was OK. I just had to keep following his instructions."

Anthony's father was never arrested and testified that he smelled the odor of a dead body in his daughter's car weeks after Caylee disappeared.