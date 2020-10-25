Cardi B's Husband Offset Detained After Alleged Incident With Trump Caravaners

✖

On Saturday, rapper Offset was reportedly put into handcuffs in Los Angeles following some sort of run-in with Donald Trump supporters. According to TMZ, the Migos rapper was actually able to livestream much of his encounter with the police. While Offset was detained and later released by the officers, Marcelo Almanzar, Cardi B's cousin, was arrested for possession of a concealed loaded weapon.

In the video that Offset was able to stream on Instagram, the rapper conversed with the officers who pulled him over. He tells them that he will not exit his vehicle and not remove his hands from the steering wheel. Based on what appears to be going on in the video, it sounds as though the officers may have had their guns drawn during this encounter. Someone claimed that Offset was waving firearms at people from his own vehicle, but the rapper disputed that claim on camera and said that someone was following him on the street. He was later pulled out of the car and placed in handcuffs. As previously mentioned, he was not arrested. Instead, he was detained and later released by the police.

TMZ reported that Offset's vehicle was attacked by Trump supporters. His claim could be backed up by videos that his wife, Cardi B, posted on her Instagram Story. On her Instagram Story, Offset and Cardi are driving around Los Angeles when they happen upon a caravan going on in support of Trump. As she captured in the video, there appeared to have been many Trump flags and American flags flying around, which Cardi said was freaking her out. She also recorded what appears to be Trump supporters, with face coverings on, near their car in what looks to be an alleyway.

This report comes less than two weeks before the Nov. 3 election, which will see Americans decide between Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden. Cardi has been especially vocal in her support for Biden. In August, the two engaged in a conversation for ELLE in which they spoke about their vision for the country. During their conversation, the "Bodak Yellow" rapper also made her feelings about Trump abundantly clear, as she said, "I have a whole list of things that I want our next president to do for us. But first, I just want Trump out. His mouth gets us in trouble so much. I don’t want to be lied to—we’re dealing with a pandemic right now, and I just want answers. I want to know when this will be over. I want to go back to my job. But I don’t want someone to lie to me and tell me that it’s okay not to wear a mask, that everything is going to be okay."