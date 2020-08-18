Stimulus Checks: GOP Congressional Candidate Slams Joe Biden and Cardi B Interview as Relief Talks Remain Stalled

✖

An interview that featured both Joe Biden and Cardi B was quite the shock for many when it aired on Monday. The two sat down and had a conversation as part of Elle magazine about a range of topics, from the coronavirus to police brutality and the Black Lives Matter movement. The discussion ended up ticking off one particular policy maker, however, who felt this came at an inopportune time considering the stalled conversations when it comes to the second stimulus plan.

That would be Kimberly Klacik, a Republican member of the House in Maryland. She tweeted after the interview that seeing those two people conducting an interview together was a shock to the system. “I feel like I am sitting at the children's table & all of the adults are wasted in the backyard playing cornhole,” Klacik wrote in her post. The conversation saw Cardi B express her frustration over the current president, Donald Trump, at one point saying, “His mouth gets us in trouble so much.” In showing her support for Biden, the “WAP” rapper told Biden she wants a president who can promise laws that are “fair” to Black citizens as well as for police officers, essentially asking for middle ground to be found. The topic of college tuition was also brought up as well as Medicare. To all her requests, Biden seemed to approve, noting that, “There’s no reason why we can’t have all of that.”

As I continuously check to see if there has been any movement on the stimulus bill I notice "Cardi B Interviews Joe Biden" is trending. I feel like I am sitting at the children's table & all of the adults are wasted in the backyard playing cornhole. — Kimberly Klacik (@kimKBaltimore) August 17, 2020

Near the end of their talk, Cardi B once again brought up the importance in having a president who doesn’t lie, and if mistakes happens, owns up to it. Biden reiterated that he would follow through with that mindset. “Just check me out, I’ve never broken my word,” Biden explained,” adding that he has never done so in his life.

All of this occurred in the hours leading into the Democratic National Convention, which is now being held in a virtual format for the first time in history. Biden, who named Sen. Kamala Harris as his running mate, will be accepting the party’s presidential nomination. The event, which kicked off on Monday, will see some well-known speakers taking part in the festivities. This list included Michelle Obama, who spoke on the opening night, as well as Hilary Clinton and New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who has been at the forefront of the coronavirus pandemic.