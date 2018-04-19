Cardi B Says Twerking Got Her Pregnant

Pregnancy did not stop Cardi B from showing off her twerking skills at Coachella.

Following her performance over weekend at the music festival held in Indio, California, the female rapper stopped by The Ellen DeGeneres Show and joked about how her dance moves will help make giving birth easier down the line.

“They say the more you move, the easier it will come out,” the 25-year-old told Ellen Thursday.

DeGeneres then showed a video of Cardi B’s performance and the rapper joked, “I was just trying to show the world how I got pregnant in the first place.”

After months of speculation, Cardi B confirmed her pregnancy while singing “Be Careful” during her second Saturday Night Live performance on April 8. Wearing an all-white gown that showed off her baby bump.

The baby marks her first child with rapper Offset.

The reveal came after she performed songs from her debut album, Invasion of Privacy, in Miami wearing a big pink dress that hid the baby bump. Her staff reportedly told people during a Super Bowl party that she was pregnant, but the rapper continued to avoid responding to the rumors.

“I feel like people just got to tune in a little bit on my album and they will know a little bit more because I can’t address all the rumors and everything,” the 25-year-old said in a Beats 1 interview. “I have been so open to people about myself. People cannot expect me to be open about everything. Certain things to me, it has to be private. You cannot invade my privacy.”

In that same interview, Cardi B said she did not want to make everything about her private life public.

She continued, “I’m not a damn animal at the zoo that you just could see everything, no. People will just find out more. If it arrives, if it don’t (sic) arrive, then you gonna know what the f— is going on.”

While Cardi has remained tightlipped about her due date, Page Six reports Offset already picked the child’s name.

“My dude named the baby. I really like the name,” she said of Offset’s decision. “I’m gonna let him say the name since he named the baby.”

TMZ first reported that Cardi was pregnant back on Feb. 14. According to the site, one of her representatives told a staffer at a venue where she was performing during Super Bowl weekend in Minneapolis that she was avoiding the “party atmosphere.” She was avoiding alcohol and preferred to drink water and stand near the stage. The representative told the staffer she was three to four months pregnant.