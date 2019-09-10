Cardi B Slams Trolls Criticizing Her Plastic Surgery in Expletive-Filled Rant

Cardi B has never shied away from speaking her mind, and the star did just that on Instagram on Sunday, sharing a now-deleted video in which she chastised those who criticize others for getting plastic surgery.

The mom of one began her video with the fact that “a lot of natural b—es” speak negatively about those who have “gotten their bodies done” in comments on social media.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Let me tell you something,” she said. “I don’t like talking shit about bitches’ bodies because I remember the struggle, baby. I remember when I had no motherf—ing titties and I remember when I had a fun-sized ass.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Iamcardib (@iamcardib) on Aug 31, 2019 at 9:27pm PDT

“Y’all going to be like ‘Oh, she think she all that because she got her body done.’ But you ain’t going to talk about how you were saying under her comments, ‘Oh bitch, don’t go to the ocean or you going to kill all the whales with your motherf—in’ plastic ass body bitch,’” Cardi B continued. “I bet you ain’t going to say that.”

The 26-year-old then pointed to her sister, Hennessy, pointing out that she doesn’t feel the need to criticize others because her body looks different from theirs.

“If you confident in yourself, you don’t got to be under the next bitch’s comments talking about her body, she pointed out. “My sister — she a natural. She got small t-tties. She got a little cute ass. She ain’t hating on the next bitch because she know if she want it, she could get. So y’all talking s— about these bitches’ bodies because you want it, or what? ‘Cause it sounds like you hatin’.”

The rapper captioned her video, “Am I bugging ? Women talk about uplifting each other, but are we really uplifting each other?”

Cardi B has been open about her plastic surgery procedures, some of which she had done years ago and others that the rapper got more recently, after the July 2018 of her daughter, Kulture.

“I just got my boobs redone,” she told ET in May. “My daughter f—ed me up! She did, she so did.”

The Grammy winner also opened up about her liposuction during a performance at Beale Street Music Festival in Memphis later that month.

“I shouldn’t really be performing. I should’ve canceled today because moving too much is gonna f— up my lipo,” she told the crowd. “But b—, I’m still gonna get this mother f—ing money bag, let’s go!”

Photo Credit: Getty / Kevin Mazur