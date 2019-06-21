Cardi B Indicted by Grand Jury on Assault Charges for Strip Club Brawl

Cardi B has been indicted by a grand jury on multiple assault charges for her alleged role in a strip club brawl that took place in New York City in August.

TMZ reports that the rapper has been indicted on 14 charges including two counts of felony attempted assault with intent to cause serious physical injury. Other charges include misdemeanor reckless endangerment, assault, criminal solicitation, conspiracy and harassment.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The mom of one had previously rejected a plea offer from the Queens district attorney’s office, which had noted that additional charges could be in the rapper’s future based on the case’s presentation to a grand jury. Prosecution sources told TMZ that they decided to take the case to a grand jury based on information they discovered during the investigation.

Cardi B was originally arrested in October for allegedly ordering an attack on two female bartenders at the club, Angels Strip Club in Queens.

The bartenders, Jade and Baddie Gi, allege that Cardi B had had a previous issue with Jade and repeatedly accused her of sleeping with her husband, rapper Offset. Cardi B was at the club because Offset’s group, Migos, was performing, when she encountered the women and reportedly ordered those with her to attack them with bottles and chairs.

Both Jade and Baddie Gi were hurt in the incident and had to be medically treated. Sources say that Cardi B herself was not involved in the altercation, which took place on Aug. 29, but did yell at the women. The bartenders also claim that the rapper threw a bottle at them.

TMZ previously reported that Jade alleged that Cardi B had been threatening her on Instagram for months and claiming that she slept with Offset, which Jade denies.

Sources told TMZ that Cardi B denied ordering the attack on the women and also denied being involved with any altercation that took place. A source also said that the claim of Offset cheating on Cardi B with Jade is false and that Cardi B and Offset believe the women are “clout chasers” who are purposefully creating false stories.

Cardi B previously faced two misdemeanor charges — assault and reckless endangerment — stemming from the incident but the indictment takes precedence above those charges.

ABC News reports that the 26-year-old’s arraignment is scheduled for Tuesday afternoon.

Photo Credit: Getty / Leon Bennett