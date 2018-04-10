Cardi B Admits to Illegal Butt Injections: ‘It Was the Craziest Pain Ever’

Cardi B, the break-out rapper who has rocked the charts for nearly a year now, discussed her dubious cosmetic surgery during a recent interview with GQ.

Cardi B, whose given name is Belcalis Almanzar, became a ubiquitous superstar in 2017 with her hit single “Bodak Yellow.” The rap star puts on a tough, impenetrable front in her lyrics, though her real-life persona is incredibly candid and vulnerable. In the new profile, Cardi B continued that streak when asked about her body, which is nearly as famous as her music.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“All right, here’s the thing,” the 25-year-old began. “When I was 21, I did not have enough meat on my body — if I was to get lipo, I wouldn’t have fat for my a—.”

The rapper, who was then working as a stripper, said that she noticed her co-workers with bigger butts made more money than her consistently, no matter how much work she put into her dance technique. In response, Cardi B called upon an unaccredited specialist in a basement in Queens, New York. She told her interviewer that she paid $800 for filler injections in her posterior.

“They don’t numb your a— with anything,” she says. “It was the craziest pain ever. I felt like I was gonna pass out. I felt a little dizzy. And it leaks for, like, five days.”

The hip-hop star went on to explain her other motives for seeking the procedure. Her then-boyfriend had recently cheated on her with a woman who “had a fat, big a—,” according to Cardi B.

Cardi B’s now-famous rear end was created in one painful session, she said. She confessed that she had planned to return to the basement later for a touch up, but she never got the chance.

“But by the time I was gonna go get it, the lady got locked up ’cause she’s supposedly killed somebody,” she said.

“Well,” she caught herself, clarifying, “somebody died on her table.”

Cardi B went on to discuss her new album, Invasion of Privacy. She made a huge impression on Saturday Night Live this weekend, where she performed two songs from the record. In the second, the camera slowly zoomed out to reveal her baby bump beneath a tight white dress.