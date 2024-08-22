Cardi B Claps Back at 'Dumb' Skin Bleaching Claim Amid Pregnancy

Cardi B is shutting down "dumb" rumors that she had been bleaching her skin. After the "I Like It" rapper, 31, announced earlier this month that she was expecting her third child with estranged husband Offset, she took to X (formerly Twitter) to shoot down a post asking if she "had been skin bleaching."

"Bleaching while pregnant? Why must yall be so dumb ?" the Grammy winner wrote on Wednesday, Aug. 21. "Actually NO ! I'm pregnant I'm slightly anemic." She continued, "this baby suckin all the energy off my body to the point I'm pale,eyes sunken ,veins green ASF,can't tan under the sun cause I get hot super fast and dizzy ....PLEAE STOP THINKIN WITH YOUR ASSH-E!"

(Photo: Pierre Suu/Getty Images)

Cardi announced she was pregnant with her third child on Aug. 1, a day after she filed for divorce from Offset, 32, after six years of marriage. The former couple also shares son Wave, 2, and daughter Kulture, 6. "With every ending comes a new beginning!" she wrote on Instagram to announce her pregnancy. "I am so grateful to have shared this season with you, you have brought me more love, more life and most of all renewed my power! Reminded me that I can have it all! You've reminded me that I never have to choose between life, love, and my passion!"

She continued, "I love you so much and can not wait for you to witness what you helped me accomplish, what you pushed me to do! It's so much easier taking life's twists, turns and test laying down, but you, your brother and your sister have shown me why it's worth it to push through!"

(Photo: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic/GETTY IMAGES)

Also this month, Cardi told fans in an X Spaces conversation that she was involved in a "freak accident" that left her "paralyzed" briefly and almost caused her to lose her baby. "I had a f-ing freak accident. I don't know how something, well, it wasn't little. It actually hurt," she said without sharing specifics. "It doesn't really happen often, but it became something that is so big to the point I was literally paralyzed. But yeah. And that little thing almost cost me my little one to come. But it didn't."

The "WAP" artist continued that she was in lots of pain after the incident. "Yesterday I was feeling good. I came home, but I came home high as a kite. Today, I woke up sober, honey. I'm dying. Like, I'm dying," Cardi said. "I swear to God, if I don't feel good in four hours I'm going to the hospital and I don't give a f-k. I'mma exaggerate this s-t so I can get more morphine. Morphine me down! I don't give a damn."