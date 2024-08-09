Cardi B Says 'Freak Accident' Almost Caused a Miscarriage, Left Her 'Paralyzed'

Cardi B is sharing a terrifying health scare that left her briefly paralyzed and nearly caused her to miscarry. The "I Like It" rapper, 31, who is pregnant with her third child amid her divorce from husband Offset, shared news of the "freak accident" with fans during an X Spaces conversation.

"I had a f-ing freak accident. I don't know how something, well, it wasn't little. It actually hurt," she shared, not specificying a specific incident or diagnosis. "It doesn't really happen often, but it became something that is so big to the point I was literally paralyzed. But yeah. And that little thing almost cost me my little one to come. But it didn't."

(Photo: Cardi B says she was "literally paralyzed" in a "freak accident" during a chat with fans. - Pierre Suu/Getty Images)

She continued that the ordeal left her in intense pain. "Yesterday I was feeling good. I came home, but I came home high as a kite. Today, I woke up sober, honey. I'm dying. Like, I'm dying," Cardi said. "I swear to God, if I don't feel good in four hours I'm going to the hospital and I don't give a f-k. I'mma exaggerate this s-t so I can get more morphine. Morphine me down! I don't give a damn."

The Grammy winner announced on Thursday, Aug. 1 that she was pregnant with her third child, just one day after she filed for divorce from rapper husband Offset after six years of marriage. The former couple also shares daughter Kulture, 6, and son Wave, 2, and the Migos rapper is also father to children Jordan, 13, and Kalea and Kody, both 8, from previous relationships.

"With every ending comes a new beginning! I am so grateful to have shared this season with you, you have brought me more love, more life and most of all renewed my power," Cardi wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of her cradling her bump. The expectant star continued, "Reminded me that I can have it all! You've reminded me that I never have to choose between life, love, and my passion! I love you so much and can not wait for you to witness what you helped me accomplish, what you pushed me to do! It's so much easier taking life's twists, turns and test laying down, but you, your brother and your sister have shown me why it's worth it to push through!"