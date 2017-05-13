‘Below Deck’ Star Captain Lee Rosbach Wins Bankruptcy Case

Star of the Bravo reality series Below Deck Captain Lee Rosbach claims he discovered he had filed for bankruptcy while he was out at sea on a cruise, something that surprised him more than anyone. After bringing the case to court, the judge sided with Rosbach in that someone had impersonated him to file for the financial claim.

Reports of Rosbach’s banruptcy arose in March, with the Captain confirming that the whole idea was a sham and he had no financial issues in April.

Videos by PopCulture.com

When speaking with TMZ, Rosbach explained, “I was at sea, so it was just like I’m getting all these emails and phone calls, and my phone’s blowing up.” He added, “They said, ‘Your bankruptcy. We had no idea.’ I said, ‘What bankruptcy?’ I said, ‘I’m not bankrupt. I don’t owe anybody.’”

UP NEXT: USA Gives Season Order To Tupac & Biggie Murder Series

“I have no idea who these people are or what their motivation might be or if they’re a part of something larger. I just have no idea,” Rosbach questioned. “And I’m going, ‘Why would you do this?’”

These reports took a personal toll on the star, revealing, “When it gets flashed all over the Internet that you’re a deadbeat, you don’t pay your bills, it’s detrimental to my career. It’s detrimental to just me as an individual because I place integrity as one of those things you either have or you don’t in my book. I’ve always prided myself on that, and for someone to just blatantly and so openly question that, just really pisses me off. I want that pound of flesh.”

MORE NEWS: Photo Of Abby Lee Miller Shows She Is Completely Unfazed By Jail Time

Below Deck premiered on Bravo in 2013, a reality series that chronicles the lives of crew on a mega-yacht during charter season.

[H/T TMZ]