Candace Cameron Bure Reveals If She Would Return to ‘The View’

Candace Cameron Bure was a panelist on The View from 2015 to 2016, and the actress recently revealed if she would ever return. Speaking to PEOPLE, Cameron Bure clarified that she still has a special place in her heart for the show, though she’s confident that she would not be a regular panelist again. “While I’d never want a permanent seat at the table again, it always feels like family when I come back to the show as a guest,” she said.

“My time at was exciting, challenging, informative, emotional, and stressful. It was one of the toughest jobs I’ve held, but I was incredibly grateful for the opportunity to sit at the table with such talented, smart, capable women,” the former Fuller House added. “I also established long-standing relationships off-camera with show producers, crew, talent and guests, which I’m forever thankful for.”

Reflecting on her time with the show, Cameron Bure explained that “diving headfirst into politics” was a challenge for her, and something she’d not been prepared for ahead of time. “When I was asked to join the table, the show was supposed to steer towards more ever-green topics and less about politics,” the 45-year-old mother-of-three recalled. “Enter Donald Trump into the presidential race. It changed everything.”

She continued, “The lighter version of the show I thought I was going to work for suddenly became solely about politics. I felt like I was back in school, doing 4-5 hours of homework a night. It was exhausting.” The actress then explained that her busy schedule at the time had a big impact on her desire to keep being part of The View. “Along with that, I was traveling back and forth from Los Angeles to New York every week to be with my family on the weekends. I’m surprised I kept up with my schedule for as long as I did.”

While she has no plans to ever return permanently to The View, Cameron Bure still cherishes the “great memories” she made while being part of the panel for two seasons. “I’ll always remember warm moments on and off camera with [co-hosts] Whoopi [Goldberg] and Joy [Behar],” she told PEOPLE. “The show threw me an epic 40th birthday party on air complete with surprise guests like Marilu Henner, Sally Field, For King & Country and, of course, my family. My most fun day was dressing up as Tinkerbell and flying down from the rafters on the Halloween episode. We definitely had very fun times together.”