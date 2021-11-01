Candace Cameron Bure Responds to Critics Over Her Family’s Wedding Outfits

Candace Cameron Bure isn’t taking notes on her family’s wedding style! The Full House alum, 45, sparked criticism online after posting a family photo with husband Valerie Bure and their kids Natasha, 23, and Lev, 21, at a weekend wedding. Adding clapping emojis in between words for emphasis, the Hallmark star captioned the photo she shared Saturday, “Wedding season and I am HERE FOR IT!!!”

“Mama gets another family pic (minus Maks who’s away at college.),” she continued, explaining the absence of her 19-year-old son Maksim. While the Christmas Detour actress and her daughter’s red gowns were praised by many of her followers, others pointed out that red traditionally has been a color guests are asked to stay away from at weddings. When one person pointed out the “no-no,” Cameron Bure cleared up that she was well within the dress code.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Anything goes in L.A. There were 4 women wearing red dresses to the wedding,” she responded. Another follower made a similar note, commenting, “Supposed to avoid red at weddings, it’s a power color, steals spotlight from the bride.” The Fuller House star replied once again that there are “different style rules in Los Angeles,” adding a cheeky wink emoji.

Others in the comments took issue with Lev’s decision not to wear socks with his shoes, with one person saying it was “a no” for them and another calling the look “unattractive.” The proud mother-of-three clapped back, “Thanks for letting us know!” to the first user and added to the other, “Comments like this are unattractive. People enjoy style in different ways. It’s not always necessary to share your opinion.”

Cameron Bure has never shied away from defending herself on social media, telling Extra in January that when you come for her kids, “mama bear” comes out. “Listen, on social media, everyone gets criticized, and if you are a celebrity, it just comes with the territory and I can handle it,” she said at the time. “But the second someone starts to criticize my children or say negative things like that, mama bear comes out. I just had to remind people that there are real people with real feelings behind the screen and I’m not posting for your negativity.”