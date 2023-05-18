Candace Cameron Bure Apparently Gets Caught Lying About Not Eating Fast Food

Candace Cameron Bure may have told a little fib. Recently, the 47-year-old actress posted on her Instagram Story that she hasn't eaten fast food for two decades. "I haven't eaten fast food except for In-N-Out in 20 years," she wrote. "Some days I wonder what a burger and fries is like from McDonald's or Burger King or Wendy's or any of those other places I've never eaten at. Today is that day. Am I going to find out? No." "And no, I've never had Taco Bell or anything similar," Bure added. "I don't regret it. You can't convince me otherwise." Following Bure's Stories, some social media users uncovered a since-deleted Instagram post from 2012 showing her holding a Chick-Fil-A cup. "We love chikin!" Bure wrote alongside the picture.

Bure, known for publicizing her workouts on social media, also came out about her struggle with an eating disorder in her book, Reshaping It All, published in 2010. "I knew I had a problem, but again, it's like being on a runaway train and you wanna get off, but you don't know how to get off," Bure told Entertainment Tonight in 2016. "I kind of lost my identity in a sense, and what happened was I turned to food for comfort when my husband was traveling and when I was alone. I had a very unhealthy relationship with food that turned into bulimia. I dealt with it for several years, but it wasn't about body image and trying to feel good -- It was about trying to find comfort or fill voids within myself." According to Bure, "the most important thing for me to teach my children is about health and fitness." With her husband, Valerie Bure, she shares three children: Maksim, 21, Lev, 23, and Natasha, 24 years old. "It's about taking care of your body and eating foods that are good for you and getting the right exercise that you need," she said. "… It's just about living a healthy life for longevity and a healthy heart."

Bure credits healthy eating and exercise for aging well. "I've loved getting older because you begin to appreciate the body more and more, and I love seeing what it can do at the age I'm at now," she told Eating Well in January 2020. "I'm in the best shape of my life in my 40s. I'm grateful for my body, which makes me want to continue to care for it well, specifically through the foods I eat, exercising and getting the rest I need," the Fuller House alum added. Bure shared that she works out at least four to five times each week and stays hydrated. Throughout the day, she keeps a 32-ounce water bottle with her that she tries to refill at least once. She also practices intermittent fasting, waiting for her first meal until late morning. The site reports Bure prefers whole grains, greens, veggies, and lean proteins, such as seafood or chicken, for lunch and dinner. Snacks include almonds, vegetables, and fresh fruit. In 2021, she told People that she eats a "very plant and grain-based diet," rarely indulges in dairy, and eliminates sugar.