Candace Cameron Bure Responds to 'Disappointed' Fans Over Who She Follows on Instagram

Candace Cameron Bure is defending her decision to follow who she wants on social media. After fans called her out for following certain people on various social media apps, including polarizing figures such as former President Donald Trump and former first lady Melania Trump, the Fuller House star spoke out about keeping her followers diverse.

In a video shared to her Instagram Story Thursday night, Bure said she"“read several comments from people" about who she chooses to follow, according to ET Canada. She said she had received messages from followers who "were disappointed or told me that they were unfollowing me because of the people I choose to follow on Instagram." Bure admitted, "it's always strange to me because I follow a very broad range of people – politically, within my work industry and then personal friends and things I like."

Although the actress did not specify which accounts prompted scrutiny, she currently follows more than 1,000 people. Some of those accounts could prove controversial, as that list includes a number of political figures, including the former president and first lady, as well as current President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris. She also follows controversial conservative personality Candace Owens.

Addressing these controversial followings, Bure explained "a follow does not mean an endorsement. A follow does not mean I agree with everything they say and do." Bure said her follow just means "I follow a broad range of people so that I have perspective." The actress said she wants "to know what's going on in the world, I want to hear different sides of the argument," and so she follows "people in entertainment that I don't necessarily agree with or act the same way, but I want to hear what our society, what culture is dishing out."

"I follow left and right, but it doesn't make my blood boil. I don't get angry at it," she continued. "So maybe it's healthy for some of you not to follow people you disagree with. But it doesn't upset me – it just gives me perspective."

Bure has been the subject of social media controversy before, with concern regarding who she follows marking just the latest such controversy in recent weeks. Earlier this month, she took to Facebook to clap back at "haters" who left negative comments about her children on a family photo she shared. Shaming those commenters, she wrote, "it doesn't matter if you're 10 or 90 years old, rude is rude."