Candace Cameron Bure Apologizes After Fans Say Post About Holy Spirit Is Too Sexy

Candace Cameron Bure is apologizing after her recent social media post stirred up misinterpretation among fans accusing her of being too seductive. This week, the 45-year-old Fuller House alum jumped in on a viral TikTok trend that saw her lip-syncing to the Lana Del Rey song "Jealous Girl" as she held up a Bible in a message meant to be about the Holy Spirit, though Bure admitted that when she came home, she "read a lot of messages that were not happy with my latest Instagram post that was a TikTok video."

In the video, which Bure shared to Instagram but later deleted (but kept on TikTok), the actress stands in front of the camera and lip-syncs the lyrics, "Baby, I'm a gangster too and it takes two to tango/You don't wanna dance with me, dance with me." In the TikTok video, Bure leans forward and at one point picks up a Bible. Written over the post is a message reading, "When they don't know the power of the Holy Spirit." While some felt the video was too sexy for the message Bure was trying to send, the actress said on her Instagram Story on Wednesday that "was not my intention," and added, "I usually don't apologize for these things, but a lot of you thought it was weird and I'm sorry."

Discussing her intention behind the clip, Bure said she was "using a very specific clip from TikTok and applying it to the power of the holy spirit, which is incredible." However, Bure acknowledged that "so many of you thought I was trying to be seductive, which clearly means I'm not a very good actress because I was trying to be strong, not sexy, or seductive. So I guess that didn't work." After receiving the feedback, Bure said she decided to delete the video from Instagram.

According to Bure, she initially got the idea for the video from her 22-year-old daughter, Natasha Bure, who posted a different version of the clip to her own TikTok account. In her post, Natasha added the message, "When he raises his voice at you, but you were raised by a Russian NFL player." Bure quipped, "Maybe I was just trying to be too cool or relevant in a Biblical way that didn't work? Most of you didn't like it, clearly. But there was a small percentage of you that appreciated what I did and understood my intention."

The video mishap came amid an exciting week in the world of social media for Bure. On Monday, the actress hit a major Instagram milestone when she reached 5 million followers, an occasion she marked on the platform with a video of herself dancing to the Lou Bega song, "Mambo No. 5." Not among those followers, though, are her children, with Bure revealing on her Instagram Story, "I don't know why my kids block me on their Stories because I still see them on my other work Instagram."