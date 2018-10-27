Camila Cabello Shuts Down Pregnancy Rumors

Camila Cabello is shutting down pregnancy rumors in the best way possible, telling people to leave her belly alone.

The “She Loves Control” singer shared a photo of herself with her hand over her stomach Friday, leading fans to believe she might be expecting a child with boyfriend and dating coach, Matthew Hussey.

“You’re still the only thing I did right,” Cabello captioned the sultry image.

She did not wait long to clear up fan speculation, writing a comment to the post that read: “Guys don’t be cray. I’VE BEEN TOURING AMERICA EATING DELICIOUS FOODS LEAVE ME AND MY BELLY ALONE!”

Cabello and Hussey were first romantically linked in February, PEOPLE reports. As she promoted her album, Camila, earlier this year, the singer opened up about her beau while at a visit to Elvis Duran and the Morning Show.

“I love him. He’s great. He gives good advice,” she said at the time. The pair also shared a kiss while backstage at the Billboard Music Awards, as captured by the awards show’s Instagram account, according to Seventeen.

The former Fifth Harmony member has been performing on Taylor Swift’s Reputation tour alongside Charli XCX, making stops in cities all around the U.S.

In addition to the big tour keeping her busy, Cabello has had an eventful year, including winning four awards at the American Music Awards on Oct. 9.

Cabello won Favorite Collaboration of the Year for her hit single “Havana” featuring Young Thug, Favorite New Artist of the Year, Favorite Song, Pop/Rock also for “Havana” and Favorite Music Video for “Havana.”

The singer also won both Artist of the Year and Video of the Year at the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards in August.

After her consecutive victories, Camila took second to send a shout-out to her former self on social media, quoting a 2012 tweet where she expressed her urge to be at the VMAs.

“[VMA2012] I wanna be there SOOOOOOO bad you don’t understand #someday,” Cabello wrote.

Following the award show Monday, Cabello responded to her old tweet. “YOURE NOT GONNA BELIEVE THIS SMOL CAMILA BUT: IN 2018 MADONNA IS GOING TO GIVE YOU AN AWARD FOR VIDEO OF THE YEAR AND YOUR ACNE WILL CLEAR.”

“Havana” scored Cabello the award for Video of the Year. After accepting the award from the pop music icon, Cabello dedicated the award to her.

“Madonna, I love you so much. You’ve inspired me so much. I love you, seriously. This moment is so surreal. I want to thank my family, who have inspired this music video, I want to thank my fans,” Cabello said. “I dedicate this to Madonna.”