Camila Cabello Embraces Her 'Stretch Marks and Fat' in Belly-Baring Video

Camila Cabello is celebrating her body and reminding others that getting down on their appearance is "so last season." The 24-year-old singer shared some of her candid thoughts about her own body on TikTok over the weekend after going for a run. In a video captioned simply, "I luv my body," the "Havana" singer said she is embracing her "curves, cellulite and stretch marks."

"I was just running in the park minding my own business trying to be fit, trying to keep it healthy and I am wearing a top that shows my belly, and I wasn't tucking it in," the former Fifth Harmony member began, panning down with the camera to show her workout top, shorts and exposed stomach. "I wasn't tucking it in, because I was running. And existing. Like a normal person that doesn't tuck it in all the time."

While Cabello admitted she had a moment of feeling insecure, she reminded herself quickly that "being at war with your body is so last season." She continued with her mindset toward her body at this point, "I am grateful for this body that lets me do what I need to do. We are real women with curves and cellulite and stretch marks and fat. And we gotta own that, baby." The pop star ended her TikTok by getting into a rendition of Aretha Franklin's "Something He Can Feel," caressing up her body while getting silly with her singing.

Cabello has been open about caring for her own mental health while living in the spotlight and dating her boyfriend Shawn Mendes. "Finding a good therapist has been really helpful for me in challenging thinking patterns that were causing me to feel anxious or self-destructive," she told PEOPLE in March. "Doing 10 minutes of mindfulness meditation has been really helpful for me too."

"It feels so hard when I feel anxious or depressed," she continued, adding that in situations where people who are oppressed have systems "preventing them from being their full selves," it can be extra damaging. "Imagining what that kind of trauma and that struggle feels like in somebody else's body makes you be like, 'I don't want this for other people,'" she said of mental health advocacy. "I know not everybody has the resources that I have access to because of where I am right now. So I want to help."