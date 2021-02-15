Shawn Mendes Kisses Camila Cabello's Foot, Polarizing Social Media Instantly

As celebrities took to social media Sunday to celebrate love on Valentine's Day, Shawn Mendes' tribute to Camila Cabello raised plenty of eyebrows. In a post paying homage to his girlfriend, the singer shared a photo of himself kissing Cabello's foot, immediately setting social media ablaze with chatter. Shared to his Instagram account Sunday, the post shows Mendes and Cabello posing together. In the snap, Mendes can be seen holding his girlfriend's foot in one hand as Cabello makes a kissing face beside him. The 22-year-old "In My Blood" singer, meanwhile, plants a kiss directly on her toes. He shared the photo alongside a caption reading, "I kiss your foot cuz I love you," with Cabello jumping into the comments to write, "Love u papo." View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shawn Mendes (@shawnmendes) As soon as the image was shared Sunday afternoon, social media erupted in the discussion that took place in the comments section of the post and made its way to Twitter, where Mendes' name quickly became a trending topic by Monday morning. The photo sparked a wide range of reactions, including plenty of confusion, and even sparked some divide as people debated whether the Valentine's Day tribute was cute or a bit too odd. Keep scrolling to see what people are saying.

Seeing a photo of Shawn Mendes kissing camilas toe honestly ruined my day — lil lumpia 🦋💫 (@Jesstaylorw) February 15, 2021 Mendes was not the only one to express their love. On Valentine's Day, Cabello also took to Instagram to share a tribute that didn't spark nearly the same reaction as her boyfriend's. In her post, she shared an image of herself and Mendes kissing on the lips, adding the caption, "my Valentine's got a ponytail! happy love and friendship day."

I could've happily gone my whole life without seeing shawn mendes kissing camilas toes — Rhianna 🛸 (@tpwkfinewalls) February 15, 2021 A quick glance at the comments section on Mendes' post finds hundreds of comments. Singer-songwriter Ryan Tedder commented, "Thought u were a VEGAN?????" One fan joked, "If he doesn't kiss you foot, thank u next."

Find you a guy who loves you from head to toe like Shawn Mendes does to Camila Cabello. pic.twitter.com/h9EQXKvmws — Shawmila Janey (@newshawmilafan) February 15, 2021 Several people expressed some shock at the post and even joked that Mendes had shared the image by accident and should delete it. On Instagram a person wrote, "Hey bestieee!! You accidentally posted this. That's okay though!! Never too late to delete it."

Shawn Mendes livin' the dream pic.twitter.com/TomboyEnthusias) February 15, 2021 Mendes and Cabello first met in 2014 when Mendes and Cabello's former group, Fifth Harmony, both opened for the artist Austin Mahone. Speaking with V magazine in 2019, Cabello reflected on her first impression of the singer, stating, "I remember I wanted to hang out with you, but you were always on the tour bus, just learning guitar." Mendes, meanwhile, recalled, "you were the only person that talked to me. Like, you were the only one of everybody on that tour who would say words to me."

Saw Shawn Mendes on trending topic because he kissed Camila Cabello toes. That's sweet. Nothing to cringe about. If a couple are in love, it's something very usual to happen. 😊 — Vina Verde (@vinaverdemusic) February 15, 2021 Although they first met in 2014, it took several years for things to turn romantic, and the two remained friends during this time. In 2015, they even released their first song together, "I Know What You Did Last Summer."

anyways, i really didn't need to see shawn mendes kissing some toes at 3 am — angie ⛈ (@iknowimangie) February 15, 2021 In the years that followed, plenty of dating rumors surfaced, though the two did not officially become an item until the summer of 2019. During a fan Q&A in October 2019, Mendes revealed, "we haven't been dating that long. We've been dating since July 4th, officially."